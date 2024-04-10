Alleyway Theatre Announces Comedy DEATH OF A STREETCAR NAMED VIRGINIA WOOLF

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Alleyway Theatre's final offering of the season smashes together four of the great plays of all time in a hilarious send-up of American theatre.

Written by Tim Sniffen, the story was created with Tim Ryder and the Second City. Directed by Kevin Leary, DEATH OF A STREETCAR NAMED Virginia Woolf begins pay-what-you-can previews April 26, with an opening night set for Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

ABOUT THE PLAY

When a mysterious invitation brings Blanche DuBois back to New Orleans, she finds herself once again face-to-face with the smoldering Stanley Kowalski. They are soon joined by luckless salesman Willy Loman and hard-drinking, hard-fighting couple George and Martha, and suddenly all bets are off. Add a folksy Stage Manager, some games, booze, and sweaty sweaty lust and American theatre just might never be the same.

Playwright Sniffen describes it this way: “Along with the show being a theater-nerd's dream of having these iconic characters meet each other... many of the characters, at different points in the show, are faced with the choice of clinging to what they know, or trying something new, and I think that's a moment to which we can all relate. Of course, one character tries something new and gets hit by a streetcar, and hopefully that's a moment to which none of us can relate.”

ABOUT THE PRODUCTION

“I think Buffalo is a kind of city where theater can really thrive, and in the end, STREETCAR is a celebration of the plays many of us grew up with and came to love,” says Sniffen. “Plus, STREETCAR takes place in New Orleans, and I'm pretty sure I've heard Buffalo described as ‘the New Orleans of upstate New York.' That's on the sign when you drive into the city, right?”

Directed by Kevin Leary, the play features sets and costumes by Collin Ranney, lights and sound by Emma Schimminger, properties by Spencer Dick, and stage management by Audrey Grout. The cast features Jacob Albarella, Peter Horn, Lindsay Brandon Hunter, Anna Krempholtz, Nicholas Lama, and David C. Mitchell.

ABOUT THE PLAYWRIGHT

Along with writing for The Second City, Tim Sniffen is a writer and director for Jackbox Games in Chicago, performs with The Improvised Shakespeare Company, and can be heard on the Hello From the Magic Tavern podcast. Find Tim's writing online at The New Yorker and at timsniffen.com. Tim lives in Hudson, NY with his husband John and their dog Rooster.

ABOUT ALLEYWAY

Alleyway Theatre, Buffalo's home for new plays since 1980, is a professional theatre company and collaborative incubator for bold, visceral new theatre. Education & development programs foster the talents of emergent artists from Western New York and beyond ... embracing fearlessness, theatricality, humanity, and authenticity. The company was founded by Neal Radice and is now led by Executive Artistic Director Chris J Handley. Alleyway Theatre is located at 1 Curtain Up Alley, Buffalo NY 14202 – right in the heart of Buffalo's Theatre District. Now in its 44th year, the company was featured last fall on NPR's Morning Edition and received thirteen Artie nominations for its work last season. Alleyway's recent production of THE LIFE AND SLIMES OF Marc Summers by Tony nominee Alex Brightman is now playing off-Broadway at New World Stages.