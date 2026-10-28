Previews: IN THE HEIGHTS at Starring Buffalo and AnsariSaxon Productions

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Two Western New York Theatre Companies will be pairing up for the first time to present IN THE HEIGHTS from November 13-15th at the Warren Enters Theatre in Upton Hall on the Buffalo State University campus. AnsariSaxon Productions and Starring Buffalo, in collaboration with Buffalo State University, have joined forces to bring some of the best of Broadway and Buffalo talent together.

With music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and a book by Quiara Alegría Hudes, IN THE HEIGHTS transports audiences to New York City’s Washington Heights, where music spills into the streets and a vibrant neighborhood wrestles with love, family, identity, dreams, sacrifice and the meaning of home.

A melding of some of Broadway's best young talents along side Buffalo's finest artists is sure to make for an exciting production. Visiting Broadway artist Jacob Guzman is no stranger to the work of Lin-Manuel Miranda, having appeared in HAMILTON on Broadway and on the National tour, as well as playing the lead role of Usnavi in IN THE HEIGHTS at Sacramento Music Circus, the role he will be repeating here in Buffalo.

Guzman states, "I love having the opportunity to play the role of Usnavi again. He is the heart of this community because he is the first stop in everyone’s morning routine. He serves everyone coffee with a smile on his face because he genuinely loves taking care of his people. He always puts others in front of himself and helps out when he can. He is longing to go home back to the Dominican Republic but learns throughout the show that his home is here with his chosen family."

It is clear that he has a passionate relationship with Miranda's body of work. When asked, Guzman declares "the stories he tells paired with the rhythms and melodies are untouchable. I used to live up in the heights for 10 years and he really has captured the essence of that neighborhood. The rhythms of Latin music with the cadence of the raps just go so hard. I think his shows have been so successful because everyone can see themselves in the story. He makes you laugh, cry, and feel all of the emotions. This is what makes it so relatable. I’ve been really lucky to have the opportunity to tell his stories. "

Guzman has quite a varied Broadway resume including FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, NEWSIES, BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB and was in the latest Broadway revival of WEST SIDE STORY. Thanks to his impressive dancing skills, he also was cast in the film remake of WEST SIDE STORY directed by Steven Spielberg. His excitement is palpable recalling those memories.

" I loved doing both productions of WEST SIDE STORY. I loved that the Broadway production changed things up. Taking the classic story and showing it through a whole new lens, quite literally. But creating the film with Steven Spielberg was one of my favorite experiences I have ever had. To work on set with him and watch his genius come out was pretty epic. We had an awesome cast who had a lot of fun filming that summer. I kept pinching myself like 'this is actually happening.' Dancing the incredible choreography of Justin Peck on the streets of NYC was unforgettable. Some of my favorite moments were behind the scenes, playing hacky sack and frisbee with the other cast members who were some of my closest friends and even my twin brother! "

Stage Director Matthew B. Cullen will be making his Starring Buffalo Directorial Debut with this production. The Bogota Colombia born Cullen was adopted by a Western New York family but has never forgotten his roots. He is thrilled to be returning to the area from his home in New York City. Cullen received his education at SUNY Fredonia and has trained with many prestigious theatre companies. But a prized fellowship with Miranda Family Fellowship placed him with the NY City based Repertorio Espanol Theatre Company and Vineyard Theatre. Cullen tells how "Luis Miranda became a soft mentor of mine in June of 2024. I knew the Broadway production of BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB was coming and I had been shooting emails trying to get on the producing side. Coincidentally Luis and Lin-Manuel had become Co-Producers of the show. Luis advocated for me with lead producer Orin Wolf, who I ended up working for as production intern!" Yet again the influences of Miranda on the Hispanic community is immense and pervades this production.

Asked about his his views on why IN THE HEIGHTS resonates with audiences from all walks of life, Cullen believes " it has to be about humanity. The hard decisions and reasoning why you leave and why you stay in a place... leaving cities, leaving countries, about immigration. The economy is changing and we can't keep the car dispatch the way we used to, or the beauty shop open. That is something that is very prevalent for the everyday person today in this country. The humanity in those decisions and making sure that we don't sulk in the weight of it but remember the pride and joy that we have in making those decisions and who we are and where we came from."

Joining Guzman will be Mikaela Secada as Vanessa, having appeared in Broadway's BACK TO THE FUTURE and TV's Bluebloods, Lioness, and The Endgame. Secada most recently completed a run as Anita in WEST SIDE STORY at The Papermill Playhouse and earned great acclaim as Diana in the 2025 Goodspeed production of A CHORUS LINE. Buffalo's ensemble of talent includes Melinda Capeles, Willa DeWhisp, Brianna Garcia, Alejandro Gómez, Diego Guzmán, Alexia Guzmán-Hayes, Jake Hayes, Jamil Kassem-Lopez and Smirna Mercedes.

For this Buffalo production, that spirit of community extends far beyond the stage. The production brings together established Western New York artists, Buffalo State University students and high school students from across the region—creating an intergenerational theatrical experience designed to build connections as much as entertain audiences. Students from Niagara Falls High School, Iroquois High School and Cheektowaga Central High School will join Buffalo State University students in the ensemble and chorus.

Naila Ansari Carbonell Catilo, speaking on why AnsariSaxon Productions chose to say yes to the project, said: “This collaboration brings together diverse theatre organizations, artists, and educational institutions to tell stories, learn from one another, and build together. IN THE HEIGHTS represents what is possible when education and community come together to create meaningful opportunities for students, artists, and audiences alike.”

Drew Fornarola, Artistic Director of Starring Buffalo echoed that excitement about the partnership: “We are thrilled Ansari-Saxon approached us about this collaboration, and are looking forward to deepening our connection with Buffalo State as well. This should be a terrific musical celebration for the whole community.”

Music direction is by Karen E. Saxon and choreography by Naila Ansari. Marta-Aracelis Torres serves as assistant director, with Emilia Navarrete as stage manager.

IN THE HEIGHTS will presented in a semistaged concert by Starring Buffalo, AnsariSaxon Productions, and Buffalo State University on Friday Nov 13, 2026 at 7:30pm, Saturday Nov 14, 2026 at 2:00 PM and 7:30 PM, and Sunday, Nov 15, 2026 at 2:00 PM

Warren Enters Theatre at Upton Hall on the campus of Buffalo State University

Contact STARRINGBUFFALO.ORG for more information

Tickets: https://ticketpeak.com/go/StarringBuffalo

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 3 Days 04 Hrs 31 Min 52 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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