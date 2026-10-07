Louis Mustillo to Return to Shea's Buffalo Theatre for Hall of Fame Induction

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Shea's Performing Arts Center will welcome actor Louis Mustillo home on Thursday, November 5, 2026, for South Buffalo to Hollywood: A Hall of Fame Homecoming, an evening at Shea's Buffalo Theatre featuring a conversation with the Buffalo native and his induction into the Western New York Entertainment Hall of Fame.

The evening begins at 5:00 p.m. with a lobby reception (cash bar & lite bites). At 6:15 p.m., Mustillo takes the stage for a conversation led by Meg Quinn, followed by his induction and a post-event reception.

Mustillo has worked as an actor for more than four decades, appearing in 28 feature films and guest-starring in more than 60 television series. He is well known as Vince Moranto on the CBS comedy Mike & Molly. His credits also include Sal Vitro on The Sopranos, plus Seinfeld, ER, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Law & Order: SVU, Night Court, NCIS, Who's the Boss, CSI: Miami, Family Matters, Blue Bloods, and Wings. He was a series regular on High Incident, executive produced by Steve Speilberg, and he helped to create and starred in the AMC series, Cooper's Bar, about a Buffalo-Born actor who hangs out at a bar in his Los Angeles backyard. In his most recent film, Alto Knights, he starred alongside Robert De Niro and was directed by Barry Levinson.

Mustillo attended Lorraine Academy (BPS #72), where he played basketball, and Bishop Timon High School, where he started acting by performing skits at school sports rallies. After a few bartending gigs, he left Buffalo for New York City and enrolled at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. There he wrote and starred in Bartenders, a one-man play that ran for a year at the John Houseman Theatre. The critically acclaimed, award-winning production was a tribute to his father, a lifelong Buffalo bartender.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 24 Days 18 Hrs 46 Min 14 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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