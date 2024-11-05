INDOORS By Avi Pryntz-Nadworny And Ashley Jones to Premiere in Rochester in December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The premiere of INDOORS the latest comic endeavour coming from Rochester's acclaimed artists Avi Pryntz-Nadworny and Ashley Jones lands this December 04-06 at the Multi-use Community Cultural Center. PUSH Physical Theatre Creative Director Ashley Jones and Avi Pryntz-Nadworny combine once again to give Rochester their new show INDOORS. Exploring and exploding the relationship between "house" and "home", INDOORS offers a unique blend of clown, dance, mime and inventive audience interaction to ask the question "where is home?" and if it is not a place then "what is it?".

Tickets range from $10-$30 and are available from the MuCCC Website. Performances run Wednesday 4th December at 7.30pm, Thursday 5th December at 7.30pm (ASL Interpreted), and Friday 6th December at 7.30pm.

The ensemble is made up of internationally renowned multi-award-winning clown Ashley Jones; who's previous work includes the off-Broadway hit "Generic Male - Just What We Need Another Show About Men" alongside former Cirque du Soleil artist and Rochester native Avi Pryntz-Nadworny who was among the few recipients of the highly sought after CRNY grant award in 2022.

INDOORS aims to awaken us to current housing dilemmas, local and global. The universal and timely themes of gentrification and migration are rendered in the choreography of ordinary people inhabiting a place, a structure, a door and then having to leave and enter, come and go, call and answer through a variety of social, political, personal, and aesthetic forces, replacing one another, repeating.

"For us, we're using the house of the theatre as a lens through which we might see the impact of the illusion of home, the power of threshold, the transitory nature of dwelling, the constraints of time and money and the impossible structural demands of a house. Our use clown in this show will really expose the absurdity and at times the impossibility of trying to make a house a home" explains Jones, who alongside performing and creating with PUSH Physical Theatre also teaches clown and also produced the inaugural RocHaha Clown festival this year.

A work-in progress version of INDOORS was presented in June 2024 as part of Let's Get Physical (Theatre) allowing the clowns to test ideas and concepts in front of a live audience. "Clown is nothing without our audience" explains Avi "we love getting in front of audiences and playing and coming up with ideas. So much of what we do lives and dies with the liveness of being in front of people and we are so excited to be able to use audience feedback and build on from what we have done before."

Be sure to catch this "wonderful and evocative show that uses human humour tapping into such a familiar place with a playful and inventive handling of deep emotions, You HAVE to see this show". - Anonymous audience member, 2024.

INDOORS is made possible with funds from the Rochester Area Community Foundation and New York State Council on the Arts. We would also like to acknowledge the support of Genesee Valley Council on the art and Professor Aardvark in the development of this project.

Comments