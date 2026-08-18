Foundation Laid For Shea’s Buffalo Theatre Expansion

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Shea's Performing Arts Center marked a major construction milestone, as the foundation was laid and the walls began to rise on the Shea's Buffalo Theatre expansion, giving the public its first look at the project taking shape. The transformation comes during Shea's centennial year, as the theatre celebrates 100 years as a cornerstone of downtown Buffalo, and looks ahead to the future.

“For a century, Shea's has been a place where community comes together,” said Brian Higgins, Shea's President & CEO. “Today we are laying the foundation for the next century, one that brings new excitement and opportunity to our city and our theatre and, unprecedented accessibility to Shea's visitors for generations to come.”

The Elevate Shea's Buffalo expansion was kicked off by Governor Kathy Hochul's announcement of an $18.5 million state investment in the project, which includes $7.5 million in funding through the New York Power Authority's Power Proceeds program.

The project has drawn support from government, foundation, corporate, and individual partners, including a $1 million commitment from Shea's Spotlight volunteers bringing total funding raised to over $28 million of the $34.5 million total project cost.

“Shea's Performing Arts Center has anchored downtown Buffalo's cultural and economic vitality for a century, and New York State is proud to support this landmark expansion with an $18.5 million investment,” said Governor Kathy Hochul. “As we celebrate Shea's centennial year, this project moves from vision to reality, ensuring that one of our state's most treasured historic theatres becomes fully accessible and welcoming to all. By modernizing this iconic venue and building, we are not only preserving a magnificent piece of our history, but we are also creating jobs, boosting tourism, and strengthening Western New York's cultural fabric for the next hundred years. I congratulate everyone involved in the 'I Built Shea's' movement for helping to lay the foundation for a vibrant, inclusive future in the heart of Buffalo.”

New York Power Authority President and CEO Justin E. Driscoll said, “Today's construction milestone represents meaningful progress for the Shea's Buffalo Theatre expansion. The project, supported by $7.5 million in NYPA funding, will help deliver greater accessibility, expanded capacity, and modernized public spaces for the community. As the foundation is set and the structure begins to rise, this project is moving from vision to reality—strengthening a treasured landmark, supporting local downtown revitalization, and building on the region's economic momentum.”

“The Shea's Buffalo Theatre expansion project is an investment in one of Buffalo's top attractions and the heart of the Buffalo Theatre District. Today we are laying the foundation for the next chapter in this storied theatre's history, building a bright future for this century-old landmark and showing once again how our community preserves the past and creates a vision for an even better future,” said Deputy Erie County Executive Lisa M. Chimera. “Erie County has been a proud supporter of Shea's throughout the years, as have the partners here, and we look forward to this project's completion.”

“Shea's has never belonged to any one generation, it belongs to all of Buffalo, held in trust for the next hundred years,” said Marco Cercone, President of Shea's Board of Trustees. “That's a responsibility the Board takes seriously, and it's one we're asking this community to share. It was the people of Buffalo who saved Shea's from the wrecking ball in the 1970s. It will take support from the community once again to secure the future of one of Buffalo's most beloved destinations.”

Foundational supporters are encouraging the community to join the “I Built Shea's” movement, with the goal of raising $1 million by the end of 2026 - Shea's Buffalo's centennial year. Each person donating a minimum of $100 for the 100th anniversary will be featured in a signature component of the new building.

For longtime Shea's season ticket holder and supporter Rachael Small, the expansion represents decades of memories and an exciting next act. “Shea's is more than a beautiful theatre—it's a place where generations come together, where young people discover the arts, and where our entire community shares experiences that stay with us for a lifetime,” said Rachael Small, CEO of Capital Management Services. “Investing in Shea's future is an investment in Buffalo and in the generations still to come.”

For business leaders, the addition is more than a theatre renovation; it's a vote of confidence in downtown Buffalo's future, further anchoring Shea's into the fabric of the Western New York community and the touring Broadway national stage.

“Shea's isn't just a theatre; it's part of what makes Buffalo special,” said Jon Williams, on behalf of his late wife Heather A. Williams, founder of the OSC Charitable Foundation. “Our city is worth fighting for and investing in, so today I'm pledging to match up to $250,000 in gifts to the “I Built Shea's” movement. And I 'm challenging every business and resident who loves this city or who ever sat in Shea's and felt something to join me, because Shea's is Buffalo, and Buffalo is worth building.”

“Shea's Buffalo is one of the greatest touring houses in the country – a magnificent historic theatre, a stage and staff with a strong reputation for supporting Broadway tours, as well as an incredible audience base,” said Albert Nocciolino, President & CEO of NAC Entertainment and Shea's longtime Broadway Presenting Partner. “This expansion isn't cosmetic. It's Shea's investment in cementing its status as a premier performing arts destination for the next hundred years. That's why I am supporting this project, and why Shea's Buffalo will continue to earn its place among the best in the nation.”

"For more than three decades, Ticketmaster has been proud to partner with Shea's, helping connect generations of fans with unforgettable live entertainment," said Joe Magiera, Director of Client Development at Ticketmaster. "As Shea's celebrates its remarkable 100-year legacy and invests in its future through this transformative expansion, we're honored to continue our trusted partnership. Together, we're combining the history and tradition of one of America's great performing arts venues with Ticketmaster's leading innovation - from secure digital ticketing to fan-first technology that help deliver an exceptional experience for every guest.”

The Elevate Shea's Buffalo expansion project will add three high-speed elevators, additional restrooms, expanded lobbies, new space for education and community programming, and more concession service points, through a new Pearl Street addition to the historic Shea's Buffalo Theatre. The improvements are designed to make the National Historic Landmark more accessible and efficient for every patron walking through Shea's doors. Outside the building will be expanded heated sidewalks, an accessible drop-off driveway, an outdoor patio, and dynamic digital displays and lighting.

The 25,000 square foot dramatic four-story addition was designed by Carmina Wood Architects to connect seamlessly with the existing structure. Construction of the Shea's Buffalo Theatre expansion project, led by Buffalo Construction Consultants (BCC), began in June 2026. Over the summer, significant progress has continued on the Pearl Street side of Shea's Buffalo Theatre. Crews have focused on the building's foundations, including the installation of helical piles, site excavation, foundation wall construction, and preparation for new site utilities. Foundations for the new elevator shaft were completed last week, marking another major milestone in the project. The remaining foundation work is scheduled to be completed by the end of August, allowing construction to transition into the masonry elevator and stair towers as the new addition begins to rise above grade. Crews have also completed the repointing and restoration of the historic south masonry wall of Shea's Theatre. The overall project remains scheduled for completion by the end of 2027 and, at peak construction, is expected to support more than 75 construction jobs across 28 local subcontracting businesses.

Buffalo Construction Consultants Senior Vice President Peter Dechert said, “The foundations will be complete by the end of this month, marking an important milestone as the project then begins to rise and the structure takes shape. People walking or driving by will be able to see the vision becoming a reality, and the excitement and momentum will continue to build throughout the community. This is a special project that will have a lasting impact, and we are incredibly excited about it. It will be a game changer for patrons and will be an outstanding addition to Buffalo's landscape and skyline.”

Members of the public are invited to join the “I Built Shea's” movement. Give now and your impact is immediate and doubled. Visit sheas.org/ibuiltsheas.

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