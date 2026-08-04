THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LOST EPISODES and More Set for Shea's August Lineup
The lineup will also feature a Buffalo Bisons theatre-themed game night, plus more.
Shea's Performing Arts Center announced its August schedule of productions and special events. The August lineup includes: The Golden Girls: The Lost Episodes produced by O'Connell & Company, BOSCO from RuPaul's Drag Race with their first solo tour-The Marvelous Miss Gender, and Theatre Night at the ballpark, a special collaboration between the Buffalo Bisons and Shea's celebrating of the 100th Anniversary of the Shea's Performing Arts Center.
The Golden Girls: The Lost Episodes
August 14-30 for Multiple Performances
Produced by O'Connell & Company
Shea's Smith Theatre, 658 Main Street, Buffalo
The Marvelous Miss Gender Starring BOSCO
August 16th at 8:00PM
Shea's 710 Theatre, 710 Main Street, Buffalo
Friday, August 21 - 6:35PM Gametime
Bison Baseball Theatre Night
Buffalo Bisons vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs
A fun night celebrating 100 years of Shea's Buffalo Theatre as part of the Bisons Honda fridaynightbash! series featuring special guests, giveaways, and a post-game fireworks show.
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Tony N'' Tina''s Wedding
Shea's Smith Theatre (3/05-3/21)
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B-Sides of Broadway: A Cabaret of Cut Songs
ESL Rochester Fringe Festival (9/19-9/19)
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B-Sides of Broadway: A Cabaret of Cut Songs
ESL Rochester Fringe Festival (9/23-9/23)
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Rent
Shea's Smith Theatre (1/29-2/14)
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The Golden Girls - The Lost Episodes Viii
Shea's Smith Theatre (8/14-8/30)
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The Lion King
Auditorium Theatre (4/28-5/16)
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Sunday Brunch with Yoko & Mikayla
Sunday Brunch with Yoko & Mikayla (11/15-11/15)
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Sister''s Christmas Catechism: The Mystery of the Magi''s Gold
Shea's Smith Theatre (12/23-12/23)
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SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Shea's Performing Arts Center (6/08-6/13)
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Churchill Starring Daniel Payne
Shea's Smith Theatre (11/05-11/08)