THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LOST EPISODES and More Set for Shea's August Lineup

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Shea's Performing Arts Center announced its August schedule of productions and special events. The August lineup includes: The Golden Girls: The Lost Episodes produced by O'Connell & Company, BOSCO from RuPaul's Drag Race with their first solo tour-The Marvelous Miss Gender, and Theatre Night at the ballpark, a special collaboration between the Buffalo Bisons and Shea's celebrating of the 100th Anniversary of the Shea's Performing Arts Center.

August 14-30 for Multiple Performances

Produced by O'Connell & Company

Shea's Smith Theatre, 658 Main Street, Buffalo

August 16th at 8:00PM

Shea's 710 Theatre, 710 Main Street, Buffalo

Friday, August 21 - 6:35PM Gametime

Buffalo Bisons vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs

A fun night celebrating 100 years of Shea's Buffalo Theatre as part of the Bisons Honda fridaynightbash! series featuring special guests, giveaways, and a post-game fireworks show.

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