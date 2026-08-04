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THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LOST EPISODES and More Set for Shea's August Lineup

The lineup will also feature a Buffalo Bisons theatre-themed game night, plus more.

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THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LOST EPISODES and More Set for Shea's August Lineup

Shea's Performing Arts Center announced its August schedule of productions and special events. The August lineup includes: The Golden Girls: The Lost Episodes produced by O'Connell & Company, BOSCO from RuPaul's Drag Race with their first solo tour-The Marvelous Miss Gender, and Theatre Night at the ballpark, a special collaboration between the Buffalo Bisons and Shea's celebrating of the 100th Anniversary of the Shea's Performing Arts Center. 

The Golden Girls: The Lost Episodes 

August 14-30 for Multiple Performances
Produced by O'Connell & Company
Shea's Smith Theatre, 658 Main Street, Buffalo

The Marvelous Miss Gender Starring BOSCO

August 16th at 8:00PM
Shea's 710 Theatre, 710 Main Street, Buffalo
Friday, August 21 - 6:35PM Gametime

Bison Baseball Theatre Night

Buffalo Bisons vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs

A  fun night celebrating 100 years of Shea's Buffalo Theatre as part of the Bisons Honda fridaynightbash! series featuring special guests, giveaways, and a post-game fireworks show. THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LOST EPISODES and More Set for Shea's August Lineup Image

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