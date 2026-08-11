Lauren Kee's Solo Show DEALBREAKER to Play 2026 Rochester Fringe Festival

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Lauren Kee will bring her one-woman show, Dealbreaker, a one-woman show about herpes, heartbreak, and the death of the one-night stand, to the Rochester Fringe Festival at the Memorial Art Gallery's Lynne Lovejoy Parlor. Performances will take place on Saturday, September 19 and Sunday, September 20.

Creator, performer, and University of Rochester alumna ('15) Lauren Kee blends storytelling with comedy to share her experience getting herpes and the journey of dating in a stigma-filled world. Dealbreaker takes audience members from Lauren's childhood outside of Boston, to the bars at East & Alexander, to a string of Hinge dates in Chicago, using vulnerable storytelling, theater, and humor to unpack a taboo topic. Dealbreaker asks us: how do we learn to accept ourselves when it feels like no one else does?

This show is for anyone who's ever feared they might die alone because of herpes or anything else. Dealbreaker is directed by Francesca Sobrer, with creative consultation by Lisa Burton. Lauren debuted Dealbreaker in February 2026 and has since had sold out audiences at the Den Theatre in Chicago and the Stonewall Inn in New York. She has also brought her show to Northwestern University, Lookingglass Theatre, and the Harrisburg Fringe Festival.

The performance runs 60 minutes and is rated 18+ for mature content. Tickets are $25. The event will take place at the Memorial Art Gallery’s Lynne Lovejoy Parlor.



Photo Credit: & Caption: Lauren Kee brings her one-woman show “Dealbreaker” to Rochester on Sept. 19th and 20th at Memorial Art Gallery: Lynne Lovejoy Parlor. Photo credit: Conor Lindahl or Kelly Ngo, depending on the photo.

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