SONGS TO DRINK WINE TO: PROSECCO EDITION to Return to Rochester Fringe

NEW! Buffalo Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Buffalo & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Soprano Sophia Mostafa will return to Rochester Fringe Festival at Blackfriars Theatre, Tuesday, September 15th at 7:30PM and Sunday, September 20th at 7PM. She performs a collection of art songs and arias primarily from Italy, including both favorites unconventional gems. Mostafa's lush sound takes audiences to the joys, sorrows, and all of the human emotions in between written by artists such as Puccini, Tosti, Bolcolm, and more in a dynamic program. The Rochester Fringe Festival runs from September 15th - 26th, 2026.

Mostafa's program includes both standard Italian as well as Neapolitan dialect in a delightful and unique program. Mostafa encourages audiences to think about the time in which these songs were composed, from the late 19th century to modern day, and how music and voice are capable of expressing our base emotions across political, economic, and generational borders. These songs are not just for big halls, but for musicians and their friends to celebrate each other's company and companionship.

Originally from the Utica, NY area, Sophia Mostafa attended Nazareth University for both undergraduate and graduate programs in the School of Music. She has studied under Dr. Mario Martinez and Dr. Kimberly Upcraft. She has been described as showcasing her 'wide range of soprano skill' and 'sweet personality' (CITY Mag, 2023).

Need more Buffalo Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming