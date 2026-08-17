Bianca Marroquín to star in KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN at OFC Creations Theatre Center

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OFC Creations Theatre Center will present Kiss of the Spider Woman as part of the 2026-2027 Broadway in Brighton Series. The musical will star Bianca Marroquín as Aurora and the Spider Woman, alongside Jonathan “Jojo” Fleites as Molina and Richard Bermudez as Valentin.

Set in an Argentinian prison, the story follows Molina, a romantic dreamer who escapes the brutality of his confinement through dazzling dreams of his favorite films. His cellmate, Valentin, is a fierce revolutionary whose devotion to his political cause has cost him everything. When the two are thrown together in a cell, an unlikely bond forms, one that challenges both to confront their deepest fears and desires. As tensions rise and alliances shift, the boundaries between truth and illusion unravel in this hauntingly beautiful tale of resistance, passion, and the power of storytelling. Over time, the men begin to connect as Molina shares his fantasies about his favorite film actress, Aurora, who famously portrayed the “Spider Woman” who could kill with a kiss.

Bianca Marroquín, starring as Aurora and the Spider Woman, became well-known to audiences starring as both Roxie Hart (for over twenty years) and Velma Kelly in Chicago the Musical on Broadway, and alongside Michelle Williams and Sam Rockwell in the Emmy-Winning limited series Fosse and Verdon. She quickly became known for being the first Mexican American actress to have played a starring role both on Broadway and in Mexico.

In addition to her other Broadway credits including Daniela in In the Heights and Carmen in The Pajama Game, Bianca has appeared as a judge on Mira Quien Baila (a popular Spanish reality television show similar to Dancing With the Stars) and the telenovela Esperanza del Corazón.

The cast is rounded out by Jonathan “Jojo” Fleites as Molina, Richard Bermudez as Valentin, José Casado as the warden, Eileen Mont-Garcia as Molina’s Mother, Ashley Ricci Garcia as Marta, and the ensemble comprised of Santiago Ayala, Joseph Rafael Davila, Emir Garcia, Noah Alexander Price, Anais Rivera, Lucas Vazquez, Alexander Yagud-Wolek

OFC’s production will be the first time Kiss of the Spider Woman will be performed in Rochester in over 10 years. The show includes famous Kander and Ebb songs, “Where You Are,” “Gimme Love,” “Anything for Him,” as well as the title song, “Kiss of the Spider Woman.”

Kiss of the Spider Woman is on stage January 28-February 14, 2027 at the OFC Creations Theatre Center, directed by Eric Vaughn Johnson and choreographed by Courtney Arango.

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