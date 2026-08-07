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Megan Hilty to Join Shea's Performing Arts Center's Centennial Gala

Tony Conte will receive the Michael Shea Lifetime Legacy Award during the fundraising evening.

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Megan Hilty to Join Shea's Performing Arts Center's Centennial Gala

Shea's Performing Arts Center will mark its 100-year anniversary with Shea's Centennial Gala on Saturday, October 3, an evening celebrating the theatre's rich history while raising funds for its future.  

Tony Award nominee Megan Hilty will make a special appearance during the evening.  Hilty is widely known for originating the role of Ivy Lynn in the NBC musical drama Smash, for playing Glinda in Broadway's Wicked, and most recently for her Tony and Grammy-nominated performances as Madeline Ashton in Death Becomes Her.

The event includes red carpet arrival, silent and live auctions, and a gourmet dinner on the Shea's Buffalo Theatre stage.  The evening will also honor Tony Conte, former President of Shea's, with the Michael Shea Lifetime Legacy Award, recognizing his leadership and lasting influence on the organization and the community it serves. 

A portion of the Gala's proceeds will benefit the Elevate Shea's Buffalo expansion project, supporting accessibility, with the addition of three high-speed elevators, and the future of Shea's as it looks to welcome the community in for the next 100 years.  Construction is now underway on the project, with completion scheduled for November 2027. 

Presenting sponsors include Rupp Pfalzgraf LLC, Carmina Wood Design, and Ticketmaster. Chairing this year's gala are Shea's Board of Trustees Chair Marco Cercone and his wife Kari. Single tickets, tables, and sponsorship opportunities are now available. 

 

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