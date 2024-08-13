First Look Buffalo's New Play TEA PARTY Opens September 13

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



First Look Buffalo Theatre Company will present TEA PARTY a New Play by Sean Abley. Directed by Lara D. Haberberger. Starring Andrew Zuccari, Bob Rusch, Kaylie Horowitz and John DellaContrada.

In this dramedy, Frank, a married heterosexual crossdresser living in Montana, discovers Miss Olivia's Finishing School for Girls, a club for fellow recreational crossdressers. Finally able to share his secret with another like-minded man, Frank's newfound freedom threatens his marriage and his relationship with his best friend.

Running September 13th- October 5th at Allendale Theatre (Home of Theatre of Youth) at 203 Allen St, Buffalo, NY 14201. Tickets are $30 General, $20 Student/Senior and are available at www.FirstLookBuffalo.com.

About The Playwright

SEAN ABLEY is a screenwriter, journalist, dramaturg, novelist, and award-winning playwright. He has over thirty plays published by Playscripts, Brooklyn Publishers, Heuer Publishing, Next Stage Press, Stage Partners, Plays to Order, Applause Books, Smith & Kraus, and Eldridge Plays and Musicals, and his work has been developed and performed at the Kennedy Center, Antaeus Theater Company's Playwrights Lab, Goodman Theatre, Celebration Theatre, Provincetown Theater, Fuse Theatre Ensemble, St. Louis Actors' Studio, Write/Act Repertory, Factory Theater, Merry-Go-Round Youth Theatre, SkyPilot Theatre Company, Virginia City Players, and academically at the Playwrights Lab at Hollins University and California State UniversityStanislaus.

His plays for young audiences have been performed in over 300 professional and educational productions in the U.S.A. and eleven other countries around the world. His play Unabridged was an official selection of the LaBute New Play Festival 2018 at St. Louis Actors' Studio, and was published in The Best American Short Plays 2018-2019 by Applause Books.

Before moving to Los Angeles, he was the co-founder and co-Artistic Director (1992-1997) of Chicago's prolific Factory Theater. In 2018 he founded the Desert Playwrights' Retreat, an all-expenses paid writing retreat for LGBTQIA playwrights.

Sean has an MFA in Playwriting from The Playwrights Lab at Hollins University, and is a member of First Look Buffalo Theatre Company's Playwright Wing, the Antaeus Theater Company's Playwrights Lab, the Writers Guild of America, Playwrights Union (Los Angeles), and the Dramatists Guild.

