Fan Favorite Allstar to Join the Cast of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE ALL STARS LIVE

Fan favorite Allstar, Gottmik, is joining the cast for RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars LIVE. The engagement will run September 12, 2024 at Shea's Buffalo Theatre with tickets available to the public beginning Friday, May 17, 2024, at 10:00am local time.

Enter the Werk Room this Summer and get ready to experience the high kicks and low splits of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 9th Season unfolding LIVE on stage! Be captivated by the return of fan favorites Angeria, Gottmik, Jorgeous, Plastique Tiara, Roxxy Andrews, Shannel, and Vanessa Vanjie in this show within a show highlighting the Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve and Talent it takes for a Queen to be an All Star. Presented by Voss Events in collaboration with World of Wonder and MTV. Line Up Subject to Change.

VIP Packages are available for a private meet and greet with the queens before the show and one premium reserved ticket! *Guests must arrive by 6PM to participate in the meet and greet.

The performance schedule for RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars LIVE at Shea's Buffalo Theatre is:

Thursday, September 12 at 8:00pm

Tickets for RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars LIVE start at $62.00 and will be available starting Friday, May 17 at sheas.org or visit the Shea's Box Office, 650 Main Street, Downtown Buffalo.

