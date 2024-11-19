Buffalo Theatre Company Presents NEW PLAY READING FESTIVAL In December

Tickets are $10 per reading or $20 for a festival pass to see all nine readings if you choose.
First Look Buffalo Theatre Company will present the 2024 NEW PLAY READING FESTIVAL. Nine rehearsed staged readings over two weekends, featuring works from both local and national professional playwrights.
Tickets are $10 per reading or $20 for a festival pass to see all nine readings if you choose. Tickets are available at the door.
“Our annual Reading Festival is how First Look Buffalo chooses our next season. All three plays we produced this year were a part of last year's festival. We welcome everyone from the general public to members of our local theatre community to join us and help us decide. There will be a talkback after each reading for the audience to voice their opinions. Members of our literary committee, who vote on the season, are excited to hear your thoughts. I am so excited to hear these plays being read, many for the first time, by these amazing professional playwrights who have been produced all over the country. I also want to thank all our local directors and actors who are lending us their talent to help our playwrights develop their works. This festival is going to be very entertaining. I cannot wait!” -Bob Rusch, Artistic Director
*Artie voters and Artistic Directors please come as our guests! Two tickets to any show!
December 6th to 15th, 2024.
Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center
705 Renaissance Dr, Williamsville, NY 14221
By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Directed by Davida Evette Tolbert
December 6th at 7pm
By Jeff Goode
Directed by Drew Fornarola
December 7th at 2pm
By Drew Fornarola and Scott Elmegreen
Directed by Drew Fornarola
December 7th at 7pm
By Donna Hoke
Directed by Alexandria Watts
December 8th at 2pm
Directed by Jeffrey Coyle
December 8th at 7pm
By Adam Hahn
Directed by Mike Doben
December 13th at 7pm
By Wendy-Marie Martin
Directed by Jason Francey
December 14th at 2pm
By Bella Poynton
Directed by Mike Doben
December 14th at 7pm
Directed by Lara D. Haberberger
December 15th at 2pm
