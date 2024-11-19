Buffalo Theatre Company Presents NEW PLAY READING FESTIVAL In December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



First Look Buffalo Theatre Company will present the 2024 NEW PLAY READING FESTIVAL. Nine rehearsed staged readings over two weekends, featuring works from both local and national professional playwrights.

Tickets are $10 per reading or $20 for a festival pass to see all nine readings if you choose. Tickets are available at the door.

“Our annual Reading Festival is how First Look Buffalo chooses our next season. All three plays we produced this year were a part of last year's festival. We welcome everyone from the general public to members of our local theatre community to join us and help us decide. There will be a talkback after each reading for the audience to voice their opinions. Members of our literary committee, who vote on the season, are excited to hear your thoughts. I am so excited to hear these plays being read, many for the first time, by these amazing professional playwrights who have been produced all over the country. I also want to thank all our local directors and actors who are lending us their talent to help our playwrights develop their works. This festival is going to be very entertaining. I cannot wait!” -Bob Rusch, Artistic Director

*Artie voters and Artistic Directors please come as our guests! Two tickets to any show!

First Look Buffalo Theatre Company's

2024 NEW PLAY READING FESTIVAL

December 6th to 15th, 2024.

Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center

705 Renaissance Dr, Williamsville, NY 14221

LONG LAYOVER

By Michelle Tyrene Johnson

Directed by Davida Evette Tolbert

December 6th at 7pm

THE BLUE PARROT

By Jeff Goode

Directed by Drew Fornarola

December 7th at 2pm

TERF

By Drew Fornarola and Scott Elmegreen

Directed by Drew Fornarola

December 7th at 7pm

CHRISTMAS 2.0

By Donna Hoke

Directed by Alexandria Watts

December 8th at 2pm

A VISIT FROM THE HOMETOWN

By Mark Humphrey

Directed by Jeffrey Coyle

December 8th at 7pm

TRAINING SET

By Adam Hahn

Directed by Mike Doben

December 13th at 7pm

AND SO…SHE DID

By Wendy-Marie Martin

Directed by Jason Francey

December 14th at 2pm

THE GIRL IN THE WASHROOM

By Bella Poynton

Directed by Mike Doben

December 14th at 7pm

PRESERVATION

By Deborah Yarchun

Directed by Lara D. Haberberger

December 15th at 2pm

Comments