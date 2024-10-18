Broadway Returns to The Lake House in December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This holiday season, The Lake House on Canandaigua will bring back Broadway's brightest stars, John Riddle (Phantom of the Opera, Frozen) and Carrie St. Louis (Titanique, Kinky Boots, Wicked), for a two-night spectacular of Tony Award-winning hits and holiday favorites. Joined by Music Director Dan Micciche, conductor of the hit Broadway musical Wicked, this unforgettable holiday event will feature two unique experiences for theater enthusiasts and holiday revelers alike in the hotel’s Event Barn for Broadway at The Lake House.

Dinner and a Show with The Stars – Friday, December 13th

To kick off the holiday weekend, Broadway luminaries John Riddle and Carrie St. Louis will deliver a captivating performance, accompanied by pianist Dan Micciche. The evening will feature a five-course prix fixe dinner prepared to perfection with wine pairings, providing a feast for the ears and the palate. Doors open at 6 p.m., with dinner service beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for this exclusive event are priced at $625 per person.

Concert in the Event Barn – Saturday, December 14th

The Event Barn at The Lake House will come alive with a concert featuring John Riddle, Carrie St. Louis, and Dan Micciche. Attendees will enjoy Tony Award-winning hits from classics such as West Side Story, Wicked, and a selection of beloved holiday specials. The evening promises to be filled with the magic of Broadway, set against the backdrop of stunning Canandaigua Lake views. The concert will begin at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m. Tickets are available for $125 and include light hors d’oeuvres and access to a cash bar.

Make it an Overnight

Guests can make it a weekend holiday escape with the hotel’s Make it an Overnight rate. Book a one or two-night stay during Broadway at The Lake and save 20% off the best available rate using the code “OVRNGT.”

To learn more about tickets and to book a stay, visit https://lakehousecanandaigua.com/lake-house-activities/broadway-at-the-lake-house/.

