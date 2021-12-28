BWW Blog: Attending COMPANY's Opening Night: A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity



It all started with that famous purple covered LP with the pacman-like title spelling out Company. I was an eighth grade boy who was struggling to find something that I enjoyed besides school. My parents tried hard to figure out where their perfect student would fit in- sports never worked, guitar lessons, golf and tennis lessons were futile. Then my step grandmother gave me her box of old cast albums. She was a regular theatre goer and seemed to have every cast album. Maybe I would be interested in them? Well, down the rabbit hole I went. I became The Man in the Chair from the DROWSY CHAPERONE, except I was 14 and listened in the privacy of my bedroom. First was a very different sounding SOUND OF MUSIC sung by someone named Mary Martin-- not the Julie Andrews I was used to. Then onto CABARET, FLOWER DRUM SONG , SOUTH PACIFIC-- all shows I had heard of. But what was Company?

I had no idea who Stephen Sondheim was, but the minute I heard his music I knew something here was different. This was not Rodgers and Hammerstein show music! And Dean Jones from HERBIE THE LOVE BUG and Barbara Barrie from BARNEY MILLER and Beth Howland from ALICE were all in the cast. My only frame of reference for these people was TV. Well, I was enamored. I played the opening number so many times-- I just couldn't get enough of the excitement it brought with it's 70's synthesizers and amazing harmonies. Back then you had to get up and move the needle back to the track you wanted to play. I moved that needle alot!

As a teenager I didn't really grasp the adult relationship issues that Company was talking about, but I knew it was something special. I looked for books that showed any possible photos I could find. I was amazed by Boris Aronson's set and the idea of a working elevator. And then there was Elaine Stritch - she was a strange force of nature- I knew her singing voice was not great but she sucked me in with that speaking kind of singing and hollering of RISE! RISE!.

The CD era allowed me to get my copy of Company so I didn't have to play with the needle of my turntable anymore to listen to my favorite tracks. But by then, they were all my favorites. Then in college I found out about D.A. Pennebaker's infamous documentary of the making of the Company Cast Album. Some how I got my hands on a VHS tape of it. I was actually getting to see glimpses of these performances acted out. I realized how rare this was. The ladies outfits were too fascinating- Pamela Myers in her white knee high leather boots, Donna McKechnie in her mini-dress looking like the glamorous dancer that she is, all the men in their bell bottoms and Elaine Stritch smoking, wearing a floppy white sailor's gob hat and no makeup. What a group. I watched it over and over- fascinated by the endless takes, the patience of conductor Harold Hastings in his thick black horned rim glasses and Stritch getting drunker by the minute.

My love of musicals was now part of my being. I read every book around, acted in musicals in community theatre, then got dinner theatre jobs over the summers, moved onto professional opera companies as a chorister and finally doing comprimario roles. In college I wrote long essays on the origins of musical theatre and OKLAHOMA's place in the American culture. I created an independent study focusing on comparisons of theatrical orchestrations from the 30's vs the 60's. And any chance I got I headed to NY to see a Broadway show, with my first being WOMAN OF THE YEAR with Lauren Bacall.

All of the curiosity, research and knowledge led me to becoming a Contributing Editor at BROADWAYWORLD. I love reviewing shows and doing interviews. Along the way I got to interview such great ladies like Linda Lavin and Lucie Arnaz. But when a producer friend brought 4 GIRLS 4 to my my city, Buffalo, I insisted on hosting those 4 iconic ladies for dinner after the show. In came Donna McKechnie, Faith Prince, Andrea McCardle and Maureen McGovern. This guy has died and gone to Broadway heaven. All the ladies were lovely and gracious. I sat next to Donna at dinner, complimenting and gushing over her talent. She was as sweet as she was talented.

Well, Company always stays on the top of my hit parade of cast albums. I've seen productions over the years including one Toronto and the last two Broadway revivals. Now I felt it was time to check one more item off my bucket list. Go to opening night of this production. I had secured excellent seats to see this revival in March of 2020-- and covid nixed those plans. I knew from theatre chat rooms that opening night seats sometimes get released the day before the performance, if they become available. I booked my flight from Buffalo and knew in my gut I would get a ticket somehow. I landed at LaGuardia at 7am of opening night without a ticket. By 9:17am, to be precise, lo and behold, my theatre contact and good friend tipped me off that a few seats in the Orchestra just opened up on line. The world stopped- my three friends and I ducked into the lobby of the Port Authority, each trying to secure a seat on our phones before anyone else dare! I did it. I was going to opening night!

I walked by the Bernard Jacobs Theatre on 45th street that afternoon. The red carpets were set up, the stanchions and light towers were being raised. I told my friends I would be getting that one hour ahead to get a glimpse of the theatrical elite as they entered. I Facebook messaged Donna McKechnie asking if she would be there-- she replied yes, I would see her there!

Donna McKechnie

At 5PM I arrived- The cameras and lights and interviewers were already talking to the earliest to arrive and I parked my self next to all of them. There was my first sighting- Pamela Myers escorted by her buddy Lee Roy Reams! After making their way through the line I introduced myself to Ms Myers. She was as bubbly and charming as I had hoped and was happy to take a picture with me. Lee Roy and I had a mutual friend- I chatted with him, laughed over some theatre stories and took pics yet again. There was Michelle Lee and Brenda Vaccaro walking by. Betty Buckley was bombarded by interviewers and then came Donna. The press all needed time with her. She saw I was standing with Pamela- we hugged, took some more pics, and my night had peaked even before the show started. Matthew Broderick, Jane Krakowski and Cynthia then walked in.

Pamela Myers

Excitement was everywhere and once inside the theatre the energy was palpable. The Opening Night Program had a photo of Sondheim on it, instead of the show's artwork- it was a lovely homage. I felt sad that he was not there, having died a mere two weeks prior. I imagined where he would have been seated, no doubt in the 3rd row center next to the remaining original cast members. About 6:20 the show started- 20 minutes late but who cared! Everyone was gleeful and by the end of that infamous BOBBY BABY, BOBBY BUBBY--- Company, I knew that I would remember this night forever.

I will keep my internal review of the show for another time, but it was a brilliantly crafted piece of theatre. The standing ovation after THE LADIES WHO LUNCH found me amid a group of people like myself, thrilled beyond belief to be witnessing the grand diva herself, Patti LuPone, frozen, accepting the applause of her public. When the lights went out after Act II, the press cameras rushed down the aisles to get footage of the bows and curtain calls. I thought how lucky I was not to have to watch online the next day because I was living it that night.

We all exited the theatre to blazing lights and confetti canons covering the street. Something very special had happened. I got back to my hotel room, taking in all that had occurred that day. Looking at the pics on my iPhone I was still in awe of what I had experienced this night after meeting some of my childhood idols. I shared those pics with friends, trying to explain the importance of the evening to them, all the while knowing that they really didn't "get" everything that I had witnessed. But that's ok with me. This theatre geek was part of something magical.... before, during, and after that Broadway Opening Night on December 9, 2021 that could never have been dreamed of some 40 years prior in my bedroom on Parkside Court in Utica, NY.