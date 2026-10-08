BRIT FLOYD'S ANIMALS 50 to Make Debut at Shea's Buffalo Theatre
The production will feature Pink Floyd's complete Animals album alongside greatest hits with immersive visuals and theatrical staging.
Brit Floyd will return to Shea's Buffalo Theatre on Wednesday, April 14, 2027, with Animals 50, a spectacular new production celebrating the 50th anniversary of one of Pink Floyd's most powerful and enduring albums.
Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, October 9 at 10:00 a.m. and will be available at Shea's Box Office at 650 Main Street in Downtown Buffalo or online.
Released in 1977 and loosely inspired by George Orwell's classic novel Animal Farm, Animals transformed its themes of power, inequality and social division into a dark and uncompromising musical masterpiece. Featuring the epic compositions “Dogs,” “Pigs (Three Different Ones)” and “Sheep,” the album remains a firm favorite among Pink Floyd fans worldwide.
Animals 50 will bring this landmark album to life in its entirety, accompanied by an ambitious new stage production. The show will also feature many of Pink Floyd's greatest hits and fan favorites, including “Time,” “Money,” “Shine On You Crazy Diamond,” “Comfortably Numb” and “Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2.”
In recent years, Brit Floyd has shared stages across the United States, United Kingdom and Europe with musicians from the touring bands of Pink Floyd and Roger Waters. Special guests have included Pink Floyd bassist and vocalist Guy Pratt, backing vocalists Durga McBroom and Machan Taylor, saxophonist Scott Page, and Roger Waters keyboardist Harry Waters and drummer Graham Broad. In the summer of 2025, Brit Floyd also joined iconic musician and producer Alan Parsons for an acclaimed series of double-bill performances at iconic venues throughout California and Nevada.
Widely regarded as the world's premier Pink Floyd experience, Brit Floyd has performed more than 1,600 concerts around the globe since its launch in 2011. The 2027 production will showcase the band's extraordinary musicianship alongside immersive visuals, theatrical staging, inflatables, lasers and an award-winning laser - light show.
Join Brit Floyd for an unforgettable journey through the music, imagery and provocative ideas of Animals and experience Pink Floyd's timeless music brought vividly to life on stage.
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