BRIT FLOYD'S ANIMALS 50 to Make Debut at Shea's Buffalo Theatre

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Brit Floyd will return to Shea's Buffalo Theatre on Wednesday, April 14, 2027, with Animals 50, a spectacular new production celebrating the 50th anniversary of one of Pink Floyd's most powerful and enduring albums.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, October 9 at 10:00 a.m. and will be available at Shea's Box Office at 650 Main Street in Downtown Buffalo or online.

Released in 1977 and loosely inspired by George Orwell's classic novel Animal Farm, Animals transformed its themes of power, inequality and social division into a dark and uncompromising musical masterpiece. Featuring the epic compositions “Dogs,” “Pigs (Three Different Ones)” and “Sheep,” the album remains a firm favorite among Pink Floyd fans worldwide.

Animals 50 will bring this landmark album to life in its entirety, accompanied by an ambitious new stage production. The show will also feature many of Pink Floyd's greatest hits and fan favorites, including “Time,” “Money,” “Shine On You Crazy Diamond,” “Comfortably Numb” and “Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2.”

In recent years, Brit Floyd has shared stages across the United States, United Kingdom and Europe with musicians from the touring bands of Pink Floyd and Roger Waters. Special guests have included Pink Floyd bassist and vocalist Guy Pratt, backing vocalists Durga McBroom and Machan Taylor, saxophonist Scott Page, and Roger Waters keyboardist Harry Waters and drummer Graham Broad. In the summer of 2025, Brit Floyd also joined iconic musician and producer Alan Parsons for an acclaimed series of double-bill performances at iconic venues throughout California and Nevada.

Widely regarded as the world's premier Pink Floyd experience, Brit Floyd has performed more than 1,600 concerts around the globe since its launch in 2011. The 2027 production will showcase the band's extraordinary musicianship alongside immersive visuals, theatrical staging, inflatables, lasers and an award-winning laser - light show.

Join Brit Floyd for an unforgettable journey through the music, imagery and provocative ideas of Animals and experience Pink Floyd's timeless music brought vividly to life on stage.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 23 Days 14 Hrs 31 Min 54 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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