Shea's Performing Arts Center to Mark 100 Years With Centennial Gala

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Shea’s Performing Arts Center will mark its 100th anniversary with Shea’s Centennial Gala on Saturday, October 3, 2026, at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre. The benefit will celebrate the theater’s history while raising funds for its future.

The evening includes red carpet arrivals, silent and live auctions, and a dinner on the Shea’s Buffalo Theatre stage. Former Shea’s President Tony Conte will receive the Michael Shea Lifetime Legacy Award in recognition of his leadership and lasting contributions to the organization and community.

A portion of the proceeds will support Elevate Shea’s Buffalo, an expansion project that includes three high-speed elevators to improve accessibility. Construction is underway, with completion scheduled for November 2027.

Shea’s Buffalo Theatre History

Shea’s Buffalo Theatre opened on January 17, 1926, as “The Wonder Theatre.” Founded by showman Michael Shea, the building was constructed in a year and a day at a cost of approximately $1.8 million.

After the City of Buffalo foreclosed on the property for back taxes in 1974, concerned citizens formed The Friends of Buffalo Theatre to save it from demolition. The nonprofit operated the theater for several years and helped secure its listing on the National Register of Historic Places in 1975.

The city subsequently assumed ownership, with support from City Comptroller George O’Connell. Shea’s O’Connell Preservation Guild was formed in 1980 as the nonprofit theater manager, a role it continues to hold.

Elevate Shea’s Buffalo

The $35 million expansion will add a new Pearl Street addition to the historic theater. Along with three high-speed elevators, the project includes additional restrooms, expanded lobbies, new education and community programming space, and more concession service points.

Shea’s Centennial Gala takes place October 3 from 4:30–9 p.m. at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre, 646 Main Street, Buffalo.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 29 Days 03 Hrs 35 Min 43 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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