Neglia Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER to Return to Shea's Buffalo Theatre

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Neglia Ballet's beloved production of The Nutcracker will return to the Shea's Buffalo Theatre stage for its 17th year, featuring live music performed by the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, bringing one of Western New York's most cherished holiday traditions back to Downtown Buffalo.

World-renowned professional dancers will take the stage alongside more than 70 young dancers from across Western New York. Join in for performances on Friday, December 4 at 7:00 pm, Saturday, December 5 at 2:00 pm, and Sunday, December 6 at 1:00 pm. Don't miss out on this timeless holiday classic!

The Nutcracker makes the perfect holiday outing for the whole family. Tickets start at under $43 and are available at sheas.org or by visiting Shea's Box Office at 650 Main Street, Downtown Buffalo. For groups of 10 or more, call 716-829-1153.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 29 Days 06 Hrs 40 Min 35 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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