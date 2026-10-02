Neglia Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER to Return to Shea's Buffalo Theatre
Performances will take place on December 4, 5, and 6.
Neglia Ballet's beloved production of The Nutcracker will return to the Shea's Buffalo Theatre stage for its 17th year, featuring live music performed by the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, bringing one of Western New York's most cherished holiday traditions back to Downtown Buffalo.
World-renowned professional dancers will take the stage alongside more than 70 young dancers from across Western New York. Join in for performances on Friday, December 4 at 7:00 pm, Saturday, December 5 at 2:00 pm, and Sunday, December 6 at 1:00 pm. Don't miss out on this timeless holiday classic!
The Nutcracker makes the perfect holiday outing for the whole family. Tickets start at under $43 and are available at sheas.org or by visiting Shea's Box Office at 650 Main Street, Downtown Buffalo. For groups of 10 or more, call 716-829-1153.
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