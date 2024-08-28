American Repertory Theater of WNY To Present THE BREAK SONG World Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



American Repertory Theater of WNY will present the world premiere of Mark Humphrey's "The Break Song" scheduled to run from October 10th to October 26th at the Compass Performing Arts Center at 545 Elmwood Avenue.

The work centers upon two jazz musicians at two different points of their careers. 'Joe' is a talented young trumpet player trying to find his mark somewhere in the scene. 'Junction' is a seasoned veteran whose career took him to highs only to see one mistake in life bring him to a low. As 'Junction' sees part of himself in the young trumpeter, he takes on the role of mentor to help guide 'Joe' to higher aspirations.

One evening 'Joe' reveals to 'Junction' a financial opportunity that has tremendous potential but also risk. A worried 'Junction' desperately attempts to convince 'Joe' not to make the same mistake he did that derailed his career. Will 'Joe' listen or will the pains of being a starving artist get the better of him?

Artie Award winning 716 playwright, Mark Humphrey, brings his writing talents back to ART/WNY. “Th Break Song” will feature his signature cat & mouse on a chess board dialogue writing style found in Artie Award winning pieces “Speed of Dark” and “Little Robert”. Directed by Monish Bhattacharyya and features actors Robert Humphrey ('Joe') and Vincenzo McNeill ('Junction').

Playwright Mark Humphrey on The Break Song, “A break song is the tune musicians play to signal the end of the set. It's also the tune, usually a ballad between two high energy songs that musicians use to kick back in the middle of the set. This show is about two musicians, who are in the middle of their careers, talking about their lives and how one bad decision can lead to disastrous consequences. It's also about friends becoming family and about, how in dark times, there's always someone to talk to.”

In his second run at directing at ART/WNY (previously overseeing the Artie Award nominated “Paradigm Bomb”), Monish Bhattacharyya is ready to take on this compelling narrative. “What intrigued me about The Break Song was how our passions shape our life experiences and vice versa. Jazz is a musical journey that takes you through unexpected twits and turns. The same can be said for the two musicians who are at the heart of this story”.

"The Break Song" runs Thursday and Fridays at 7:30 pm and on Saturday at 5:00 pm. Ticket prices are $25. Visit www.artofwny.org for ticket information, or call/text 716-697-0837.

