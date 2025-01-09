Alyssa Fox, Major Attaway And More to Lead Starring Buffalo's CATS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The cast has been revealed and tickets are on sale for Starring Buffalo's CATS, February 27 - March 1 at Shea's 710 Theatre in downtown Buffalo, NY. Leading the cast are Broadway's Alyssa Fox (Wicked, Frozen) as Grizabella, Major Attaway (Aladdin, Little Shop of Horrors) as Old Deuteronomy, and Ashlyn Fenn (A Chorus Line, CATS) as the featured dancer Victoria and others.

Joining them are Buffalo stars Charmagne Chi, Anne DeFazio, David P. Eve, Alex Anthony Garcia, Jetaun Louie, Vinny Murphy, Maria Pedro, and Dan Urtz. The Starring Buffalo Community Chorus will be featured, alongside professional and student dancers from the Western New York region.

CATS, the winner of seven TONY Awards, features some of Andrew Lloyd Webber's greatest melodies, and promises to be a great night out for the whole family. Presented in Starring Buffalo's signature staged concert format, artistic director Drew Fornarola directs, with music direction by Matt Marco, and choreography by Jeanne Fornarola. Emily Glick and Michael Russo will serve as line producers.

