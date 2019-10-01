Theater 2020 Presents BROADWAY IN BROOKLYN, A SALUTE TO HAL PRINCE

THEATER 2020, Brooklyn Heights' NY award winning Theater Company is pleased to announce a Gala Concert "Broadway in Brooklyn, A Salute to Hal Prince!" Join us on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 7pm - 10:30pm for an evening of musical delights selected from Broadway shows that were produced and/or directed by Hal Prince.

A delightful evening of amazing music held in the charming Great Room at ART/NY Brooklyn, just blocks from BAM & the Barclay Center. The concert will honor theater legend Hal Prince, who was a mentor and on our Theater 2020 advisory board.

This event will raise funds for our upcoming 2919/2020 mainstage season which will include another Sondheim masterwork. Come before the concert for yummy appetizers and beverage bar. Hear some of your favorite vocalists from Broadway and Theater 2020, singing some of Broadway greatest pieces. Then enjoy some desserts and chat with the artists after the concert. Seating is limited. Advance purchase required!

Performing artists (subject to change) include: Maestro Brian Fitzsousa (Theater 2020: The Cradle Will Rock), Carolyn Bacon (Finalist-2019 Lotte Lenya Competition), Julia Goretsky (Theater 2020: Into The Woods), Jay Aubrey Jones (Broadway: CATS, How to Succeed...,Met Opera: Porgy and Bess, Theater 2020: A Little Night Music, Salute to Sondheim), Zack Krajnyak (Theater 2020: Candide, Sweeney Todd - IT award winner!), Rudy Martinez (Theater 2020: Into The Woods), Chrysten Peddie (Theater 2020: Singapore Mikado, Sweeney Todd), Josh Powell (Theater 2020: Assassins), Mary Thorne (Theater 2020: A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd).

Tickets and Reservations: Advance purchase required! Brown Paper Tickets https://th2020gala.brownpapertickets.com/ or the ticket link at www.theater2020.com. General admission: $50 ($30 deductible!)





