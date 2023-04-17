Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Dyon Collective Presents: The World Premiere Of ARI + DEE By Alex Moon At The Vino Theatre

Ari + Dee is a modern retelling of the Ariadne and Dionysus myth exploring the ways we care for one another, the power of story, and reimagining the "damsel in distress".

Apr. 17, 2023  

The premiere of Ari + Dee, the latest play, by nonbinary theatre artist Alex Moon, directed and produced by Maeve Aurora Chapman, will take place this weekend at the Vino Theatre in Williamsburg, Brooklyn (274 Morgan Ave, Suite 201, Brooklyn, NY 11211). Tickets are available through the production's website, Click Here .

That guy you went to high school with? He's the god of pleasure and pain. That girl? An immortal island princess. Part ancient poetry in translation, part house-party-gone-way-too-late, Ari + Dee is a modern retelling of the Ariadne and Dionysus myth exploring the ways we care for one another, the power of story, and reimagining the "damsel in distress".

The cast features J. Walker as Ari and Felix Teich as Dee. Assistant Directed and Stage Managed by Abi Steinberg, Dramaturgy by Avi Klipfel, and Production Design by Liam Corley.

Alex Moon is nonbinary theatre artist and translator who's worked with organizations such as The American Repertory Theatre; Ensemble Studio Theatre; Speakeasy Stage Co; Boston University; Waterhouse Collective, Theatre Collaborative, and more. Recently, their short play "Bugs" was a winner of the 47th Annual Off-Off Broadway Festival, their full-length play "G-Town" was a finalist for the 2021 Eugene O'Neill National Playwrights Conference, and their play "Gorgon" was a finalist for AATHE and The Kennedy Center's Judith Royner award, as well as an O'Neill semifinalist. As a translator, their editions of the Homeric Hymns to Dionysus will be featured in the forthcoming issue of Persephone: The Harvard Undergraduate Classics Journal. They are a member of New York University's class of 2022 double majoring in Dramatic Writing Classics, having trained as well with the Yale School of Drama, Frantic Assembly, and One Year Lease's Apprentice Program in Papingo, Greece.

Maeve Aurora Chapman has directed her original works Home's Kitchen (Broadway DNA), A Woman of No Importance (Central Square Theater Cambridge), and Vera, or the Nihilists (Emerson College.) Her film credits include Mr. Roys' Bicycle Repair Shop (Director, Producer), Blue (creator, actor), and Coda (Actor, Oscar Winning Best Picture). Maeve's work focuses on LGBTQ+ rights, the meaning of home, and emotional abuse. She is the Founder and Artistic Director of The Dyon Collective & an associate member of the Stage Directors & Choreographers Union and the Dramatist Guild.

Performances will run:

April 21st at 7pm,

April 22nd at 2pm & 7pm,

April 23rd at 2pm & 7pm

Tickets available at Click Here




share