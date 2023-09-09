Tade Davis's INSIDE OF ME to Return to the Stage to Raise Funds for the Williamsburg and Historical Center's Building

The highly acclaimed and thought-provoking play, "Inside of Me," written and directed by the talented Tade Davis, is set to make its triumphant return to the stage for a special two-night engagement on Thursday, September 14, and Friday, September 15. After its successful world premiere run in Brooklyn, this intense and intimately staged production promises to captivate audiences once again while also playing a pivotal role in supporting much-needed Elevator at the renowned Williamsburg Art & Historical Center.

In this surreal and emotionally charged drama, "Inside of Me" explores the profound themes of birth and death as a daughter confronts her mother following the tragic murder of her father. The play delves into the complexities of family dynamics, loss, and the human condition in a way that is both poignant and thought-provoking.

The production features a stellar cast, including Kara Gordon, Chandra Lynn Albritton, and Justin Kamp, who deliver powerful performances that will leave a lasting impact on theatergoers. Under the visionary direction of Tade Davis, "Inside of Me" promises to be an unforgettable theatrical experience.

"Inside of Me" - A New Play by Tade Davis

Dates: Thursday, September 14, and Friday, September 15, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM (Both Nights)

Venue: The 2nd Floor Gallery, WAH Center at 135 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11211

Proceeds Benefit: Elevator Installation at the WAH Center (Williamsburg Art & Historical Center)

The return of "Inside of Me" to the stage is not only an artistic triumph but also an opportunity to support the Williamsburg Art & Historical Center's vital need of Elevator to the upper floor (the 2nd floor Fine Art Gallery and the 3rd floor Performing Theater, which will enhance the center's ability to continue its important work in promoting and preserving the arts and history in our community, providing a more vibrant cultural hub for everyone to enjoy.

By attending these special performances, theatergoers become a part of the artistic legacy of the WAH Center and contribute directly to the transformation of this cultural institution.

Don't miss your chance to experience "Inside of Me" and be part of this extraordinary two-night engagement that combines outstanding talent with a commitment to the revitalization of a beloved cultural landmark.