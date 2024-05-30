The Neighbors to Present 'Queering The Archives' Fundraiser At Culture Lab

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



What Will the Neighbors Say? will present their annual benefit event, "Queering the Archives," which will take place at Culture Lab LIC on Tuesday June 25th at 7pm. The event will feature a reading of a verbatim play created with students of CUNY Queens College in the autumn of 2023, when the Neighbors paired with the Gender, Love and Sexuality Alliance (GLASA). Alongside students, faculty and archivists, the Neighbors turned the Alliance's archive of journals into a verbatim documentary theater piece originally presented on campus in November. This benefit will raise money for the CUNY Queens College Special Collections Archives and the Queens Memory Project. Tickets are $20, and include access to an open wine bar at the reception.

Tickets will be available starting next week, and more information can be found on the Neighbors' website. Culture Lab LIC is located at 5-25 46th Ave, Queens, NY 11101.

Once a year, the Neighbors curate and organize fundraisers for other non-profit organizations, utilizing their specific skills as artists, curators and creative producers to program high quality and entertaining events that serve their community and expand their creative circle, while raising funds for these crucial causes. Past event include "Cumming for Puerto Rico," a Latinx mini-festival at Club Cumming to raise disaster relief funds in the aftermath of Hurricane María; "Go With the Flow," an irreverent gala night held at 198 Allen Street to benefit PERIOD; and "Affirm THIS!," a pro-Trans evening of performance and activism hosted in collaboration with the Queerly Festival. Collaborators on these projects have included Alan Cumming, Amyra León, Abbey Feldman, Foxy Belle Afriq, Kate Douglas and Raina Sokolov-Gonzalez. These events prioritize accessibility, promote diversity and facilitate discourse, and have thus far raised over $9500 for essential causes.

This event will feature performers including Ashton Muñiz, Skye Pallo Ross, Keith Weiss and Emmy Brett, and Co-Artistic Directors James Clements and Sam Hood Adrain will direct the reading.

Hood Adrain shared "[W]e are thrilled to be bringing this important and moving piece back again, and to share it with our community." "Sam and I are both passionate about these fundraisers, and are so excited by the dynamic and talented artists who are already confirmed - with more to come," added Clements.

What Will the Neighbors Say? is an investigative theatre company that provokes questions through untold stories. Led by a collaborative cohort of International Artists, the Neighbors present overlooked social, cultural and historical narratives that challenge the audience to reflect on the current moment. Through a combination of original plays, arts education workshops and dynamic community gatherings, the troupe incites rowdy and rigorous debate at the theatre and throughout the Neighborhood.

Comments