2024 Brooklyn Shakespeare Festival to Present AS YOU LIKE IT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



brooklynONE Productions will present the return of the Brooklyn Shakespeare Festival for its 11th year. This year’s production, "As You Like It," will take center stage at Industry City Courtyard 1/2 in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park from August 2nd to 4th. The festival promises a spectacular weekend of Shakespearean magic, community engagement, and cultural celebration.

Cast Announcement: We are excited to reveal the stellar cast for this year’s production: Paige Hann, Alejandria Solis, Meg Felling, Alexander Finch, Mitch Richman, Brandon Manderville, Tiffany Rexach, Jon Rosner, Emily Missud, Isaiah Rothstein, Jason Santel, Jolee Cohen, Emily Gallagher, Jack Mahoney, Emily LoPorto, Nicole Grieco, Bryan M. Davis. The Show is directed by Nicole A. Franz, Stage Managed by Tiffany Rexach with fight choreography by Jon Rosner.

This year’s festival marks a significant milestone with Nicole A. Franz taking the helm as the new Director of the Brooklyn Shakespeare Festival. Nicole, who has been a vital part of the festival since its inception 11 years ago at Owl’s Head Park in Bay Ridge, brings a wealth of experience and a fresh vision to the production.

Anthony Marino, Artistic Director of brooklynONE Productions, shared his excitement: “We are incredibly proud to celebrate the 11th year of the Brooklyn Shakespeare Festival. With Nicole A. Franz leading as the new director of the program, we anticipate a new era of creativity and growth for the festival. Nicole's longstanding commitment and passion for Shakespeare has been instrumental since our early days producing this event, and we look forward to the innovation and expansion she will bring to this year's experience.”

The festival is not just about the performances; it’s an immersive experience. This year, we are expanding the festival aspect with a variety of vendors, adding to the vibrant atmosphere of the shows’ weekend. Attendees can look forward to an enriched cultural experience, with more activities and community engagement than ever before.

Mark your calendars for August 2nd, 3rd, and 4th, and join us at Industry City Courtyard 1/2 for a delightful journey into the world of Shakespeare’s "As You Like It." Stay tuned for more information, including detailed schedules and vendor announcements, by visiting www.bkONE.org.

Comments