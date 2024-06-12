MURDER IN LA LA LAND: An Immersive Murder Mystery Experience Announced At Brooklyn Art Haus

From July 11th through August 4th, Live in Theater will be taking over the entirety of Brooklyn Art Haus.
Drama Desk nominated theater company Live In Theater has announced their first public ticketed run in over six years! Initially coming to critical acclaim in 2012 with "The Ryan Case," a piece of immersive street theater set in the late 1800s, Live in Theater made a hard pivot in 2020 with the COVID-19 pandemic to exclusively develop and produce virtual theater.
Now, four years after performing hundreds of online shows for the likes of Meta, Google, Microsoft, and Amazon, Live in Theater is back with a new LIVE immersive experience! Presenting "Murder in La La Land," a step back into the gritty reality behind the golden age of Hollywood, in a classic whodunnit style.
From July 11th through August 4th, Live in Theater will be taking over the entirety of Brooklyn Art Haus Thursday and Saturday nights and Sunday afternoons. Audience members will be able to roam through the theater, bar, studios and dressing room while encountering cast members who may help, or hinder, in their search for a killer.
Created by Carlo D'Amore
Written by Carlo D'Amore, Sarah Sutliff, and Phoebe Dunn
Directed by Carlo D'Amore
Thursday 11th at 7pm
Saturday 13th at 7pm
Sunday 14th at 2pm
Thursday 18th at 7pm
Saturday 20th at 7pm
Sunday 21st at 2pm
Thursday 25th at 7pm
Saturday 27th at 7pm
Sunday 28th at 2pm
Thursday 1st at 7pm
Saturday 3rd at 7pm
Sunday 4th at 2pm
Brooklyn Art Haus
24 Marcy Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11211
Doors open 30 minutes before performance times. Feel free to grab food/drink at The Mouth before or after the show!
Duration: 120 minutes. Suitable for ages 21+
$75 - base admission
$125 - VIP includes premium seating, a welcome drink, and pre-show meet and greet with cast members
Christine Aziz, Collin Blackard, Carlo D'Amore, Phoebe Dunn, Chris Enright, Hunter Frederick, Victoria Sasso, Sarah Sutliff and Thomas Burns Scully
Videos