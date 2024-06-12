MURDER IN LA LA LAND: An Immersive Murder Mystery Experience Announced At Brooklyn Art Haus

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Drama Desk nominated theater company Live In Theater has announced their first public ticketed run in over six years! Initially coming to critical acclaim in 2012 with "The Ryan Case," a piece of immersive street theater set in the late 1800s, Live in Theater made a hard pivot in 2020 with the COVID-19 pandemic to exclusively develop and produce virtual theater.

Now, four years after performing hundreds of online shows for the likes of Meta, Google, Microsoft, and Amazon, Live in Theater is back with a new LIVE immersive experience! Presenting "Murder in La La Land," a step back into the gritty reality behind the golden age of Hollywood, in a classic whodunnit style.

From July 11th through August 4th, Live in Theater will be taking over the entirety of Brooklyn Art Haus Thursday and Saturday nights and Sunday afternoons. Audience members will be able to roam through the theater, bar, studios and dressing room while encountering cast members who may help, or hinder, in their search for a killer.

Created by Carlo D'Amore

Written by Carlo D'Amore, Sarah Sutliff, and Phoebe Dunn

Directed by Carlo D'Amore

WHEN:

JULY

Thursday 11th at 7pm

Saturday 13th at 7pm

Sunday 14th at 2pm

Thursday 18th at 7pm

Saturday 20th at 7pm

Sunday 21st at 2pm

Thursday 25th at 7pm

Saturday 27th at 7pm

Sunday 28th at 2pm

AUGUST

Thursday 1st at 7pm

Saturday 3rd at 7pm

Sunday 4th at 2pm

WHERE:

Brooklyn Art Haus

24 Marcy Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11211

Doors open 30 minutes before performance times. Feel free to grab food/drink at The Mouth before or after the show!

Duration: 120 minutes. Suitable for ages 21+

$75 - base admission

$125 - VIP includes premium seating, a welcome drink, and pre-show meet and greet with cast members

CAST

Christine Aziz, Collin Blackard, Carlo D'Amore, Phoebe Dunn, Chris Enright, Hunter Frederick, Victoria Sasso, Sarah Sutliff and Thomas Burns Scully

