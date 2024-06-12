New York Premiere Of JOSH THOMAS' LET'S TIDY UP Announced At SoHo Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Showrunner and comedian Josh Thomas makes a much-anticipated return to live stand-up in 2024 with the New York premiere of his brand-new show, Let's Tidy Up, June 12 – 23 at SoHo Playhouse. Previews begin June 12 for a June 14 opening.

Written with award-winning playwright Lally Katz, Let's Tidy Up played at the Sydney Opera House and Melbourne Comedy Festival after a short U.S. tour at the end of 2023. Runs are set for the West End and the Edinburgh Fringe. This will be Josh's second appearance at SoHo Playhouse, with his last show, Whoopsie Daisy, playing in 2020, just before the city shut down.

A one man show that everyone will say was about neurodiversity, it's really just about Josh trying to tidy up. Well, it's not just about tidying, there's also skydiving, a story about a chair bag and a love story.

Josh Thomas says, “In this show I'm going to be talking about tidying up. Which doesn't sound very fun. But I promise it's going to be very fun. I'm looking forward to seeing you all. Let's get lit!”

Josh's brain has managed to make him the creator and star of hit TV shows (Please Like Me, Everything's Gonna Be Okay) – in this show, he tries to work out how to do the small stuff.

Josh Thomas started his comedy career by winning Australia's most prestigious stand-up comedy competition at age 17. After several sell out tours and starring turns on TV panel shows, Josh turned his hand to writing, acting and producing, and has garnered glowing reviews and a swag of awards for his groundbreaking television comedies Please Like Me (Pivot/Hulu) and Everything's Gonna Be Okay (Freeform).

Josh's first television series, Please Like Me, is a world-renowned queer anthem and was inspired by Josh's own life. Josh, created, starred in and co-executive produced the series over four critically acclaimed seasons. Please Like Me was nominated for an International Emmy Award, GLAAD Media Award and GALECA Dorian Award.

Tickets

SoHo Playhouse is located at 15 Vandam Street in New York City. Performances are Wednesdays - Saturdays at 7pm, and Sundays at 5pm with an additional show on Saturday, June 15 at 9pm. Run time is 75 minutes. Tickets are $36.50 for previews, $49 and $54 (includes fees). To purchase tickets and for more info go to https://www.sohoplayhouse.com/now-playing/josh-thomas.

Continuing in the spirit of the theater's original tenant, Edward Albee and his Playwright Unit Workshop, SoHo Playhouse is committed to presenting the brightest and most talented artists from New York, with its Lighthouse Series, and around the world, with the International Fringe Encore Series, to give the theater-going audience of New York important stories told with unique style, and evolving what the concept of Off-Broadway Theater is in the 21st century. For info visit https://www.sohoplayhouse.com.

Comments

WIN TICKETS TO THE GREAT GATSBY



Dreaming of a night out on Broadway? Here’s your chance! Enter now to win a grand prize that includes: 2 tickets to any weekday performance of The Great Gatsby from 7/24-8/31

A signed Playbill to commemorate your unforgettable night.

to commemorate your unforgettable night. A fabulous merchandise package valued at $70, including a tote bag, tumbler, magnet, and keychain!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of The Great Gatsby live on stage. Enter today! Name: Your Email: View Contest Rules



