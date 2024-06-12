Video: Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer Didn't See SPAMALOT (or a Nomination) Coming

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Why let go of the Lady of the Lake? Especially after she brought about a first-time Tony nomination for Broadway favorite Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer!

"I didn't think that this would be a part that I would play! I have this idea of a tall, glamorous, Amazon woman. Then the part came along and when my name was read that day, it was really full circle. I feel so honored," she explained to BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "All I ever dreamed about, really, was getting nominated. The winning part is something else. It's a cherry on top. But for the nomination, I feel really grateful."

She in fact brought back the beloved character for a pre-Tonys tour last week with Lady of the Lake: The Farewell Tour. Check out excluve (hilarious) coverage from inside the big night.

In this video, watch as Leslie chats more about how she kept the show fresh every night, why a Tony nomination means so much to her, and so much more! Plus, check out who she is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 77th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 16, 2024.