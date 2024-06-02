Theater 2020 to Present THE TEMPEST This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



THEATER 2020, Brooklyn Heights' NY award winning theater company has announced its June 2024 run of the Shakespeare's Romantic Comedy “The Tempest,” adapted by NYIT Award nominee David Fuller, directed by NYIT Award nominee Judith Jarosz and running 8 indoor & 2 outdoor performances in Brooklyn, Friday, June 14th - Sunday, June 30th, 2024. Press is invited beginning Saturday, June 15th.

Audiences can experience Shakespeare's delightful romantic comedy full of magical characters, up close and personal indoors at The Great Room Theater at ART NY studios in Brooklyn and outdoors at the Pier One, Granite Prospect in Brooklyn Bridge Park. “Shakespeare at Sunset” performed by a professional cast of world class actors.

Running time: 75 minutes, no intermission.

Creative team: Director/Choreographer Judith Jarosz, Costume Designer Lynn Marie Macy, Fight Director David Fuller, Production Assistant Brynna Butler.

Cast: David Arthur Bachrach*, Corey Barron, Robert J. Dyckman*, Linda Elizabeth, David Fuller*, Eileen Glenn*, Michael Gnat*, Caryn Hartglass*,

Lynn Marie Macy*, KoDee Martin, Emma Noelani.

*Appearing courtesy of Actors Equity Association

Venues: The Great Room at ART NY studios at 138 South Oxford Street in Brooklyn. Convenient to all trains: B, C, D, G, N, R, Q, 2, 3, 4, 5, and the LIRR.

Pier One – Brooklyn Bridge Park www.brooklynbridgepark.org/visit/directions

Dates and Times: Note, ALL indoor performances are at 7:30PM.

Great Room ART NY: Thurs, Friday, Saturday June14, 15, 16 & 21, 22,23.

Thurs & Friday June 27, 28.

Pier 1 Granite Prospect, Brooklyn Bridge Park: Sat & Sun. June 29 & 30, both at 5:30pm

Tickets and Reservations:

The Great Room ART NY tickets $30.00 ($25.00 seniors & students with ID.) Credit card purchases at tix.com

Cash only at the door tickets at theater2020@gmail.com or 718-624-3614

Brooklyn Bridge Park: All tickets FREE, no reservations required.

PLEASE NOTE: Theate 2020 follows all current New York City/CDC guidelines for COVID-19 prevention.

About the Show

THE TEMPEST. A new 75-minute adaptation of Shakespeare's comedy about revenge, redemption and forgiveness. Prospero, the deposed Duke of Milan, has been marooned on an isle with his daughter, Miranda, in a coup precipitated by his traitorous brother Antonio and the wily Queen of Naples. But Prospero is a wizard, on a par with Hogwarts' Dumbledore, and he conjures a storm to bring his enemies to judgement on this very isle of wonder and enchantment. His enemies are put through trials, his daughter becomes engaged, his island subjects are freed, and Prospero finds the true power of the most magical human gift, Love.

About Theatre 2020

Theater 2020, Inc., Visions for Contemporary Classics, Brooklyn Heights' first professional theater company, was founded in 2010 and represents the natural culmination of many years in the performing arts by its Producing Artistic Directors, Judith Jarosz and David Fuller, and its board members. Jarosz has performed, directed, choreographed, or produced on Broadway and off, at major regional houses, and at the New York City Opera, where she had both Principal Soprano and Assistant Director credits. In her years at the helm of Theater Ten Ten Jarosz produced 49 main stage productions, together with countless cabarets, workshops, readings and special events. Fuller has acted nationwide, directed regionally and in NYC, and his 40-plus years in theater includes six years at the helm of Off Broadway's Jean Cocteau Repertory, as well as seasons in partnership with Jarosz at Theater Ten Ten. All told, Fuller has produced over 70 Off Broadway and NYC Indie Theatre productions, in addition to staged reading and music series, workshops and educational outreach programs. Also, since 2000, they have together or singularly produced tours of 22 plays and musicals. They have been recognized with multiple awards and nominations from many institutions including The National GLADD awards, OOBR Awards, Nytheatre.com People of the Year, and New York Innovative Theater Awards. Hundreds of thousands of people have seen their work, children, students, adults, and seniors.

