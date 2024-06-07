A Drinking Game NYC Will Perform JURASSIC PARK Next Week

The performance is on Friday, June 14, 2024.

By: Jun. 07, 2024
A Drinking Game NYC, the theater troupe renowned for its hilarious and interactive reenactments of iconic films, is gearing up to transport audiences back to the prehistoric era with an electrifying rendition of Steven Spielberg's timeless masterpiece, "Jurassic Park."

A Drinking Game NYC Will Perform JURASSIC PARK Next Week
In an adrenaline-fueled celebration of cinematic nostalgia and audience participation, A Drinking Game NYC invites you to join them for a roaring good time as they bring the dinosaurs of Isla Nublar to life on stage. From the iconic T-Rex chase to the heart-pounding kitchen scene, this live performance promises to capture all the thrills, laughter, and Jurassic-sized excitement of the original film.

Event Details:

  • What: "Jurassic Park" Live Performance by A Drinking Game NYC

  • When: Friday, June 14, 2024, Doors open at 7:30 PM, Show starts at 8:00 PM

  • Where: The Bell House, 149 7th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215

  • Tickets: Available for purchase at adrinkinggamenyc.com

Prepare to embark on a prehistoric adventure like never before as A Drinking Game NYC's talented ensemble of actors, armed with scripts, homemade props, and plenty of drinks, take you on a wild journey through one of cinema's most beloved classics. As the action unfolds on stage, audience members will have the chance to sip their favorite beverages and participate in a thrilling drinking game, where every roar, rumble, and raptor sighting prompts a toast to the sheer awesomeness of "Jurassic Park."

Cast Members:

Production:

  • Calandra Daby, Director

  • Stage Manager, Stephanie Marrow

  • Lucky Gretzinger, Company Manager

  • Meghan Ballback, Props Manager

  • Lucy Myrtue, Board Op

  • Brent Lomas, Marketing

  • Lindley Key, Social Media

Don't miss your chance to experience the magic of "Jurassic Park" in a whole new way with A Drinking Game NYC. Whether you're a die-hard fan of the film or simply looking for a night of uproarious entertainment, this is one event that promises to be dino-mite!

About A Drinking Game NYC: Established in 2014, A Drinking Game NYC is a comedy troupe dedicated to reenacting iconic films as live theatrical productions with a twist: they're also drinking games! With a passion for nostalgia, creativity, and audience engagement, A Drinking Game NYC brings the magic of cinema to life on stage, one hilarious performance at a time.




