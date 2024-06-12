Video: How Camille A. Brown Made New York City Dance

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



How do you make New York City move? Just ask Camille A. Brown.

"I am originally from Queens, New York," she told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "To be acknowledged for [Hell's Kitchen], representing my hometown and being able to put all that I know on a Broadway stage and to be acknowledged for that... it feels amazing."

"New York [unlocked the show for me]. Tapping into who I am as an individual and what I grew up seeing. I started taking the subway when I was 13 years old, so I've always been an observer... what is the heartbeat? What is the rhythm? What is the vibe? What is the funk? What are all of the things that make up New York City that I can put on a Broadway stage and lift it up?"

In this video, watch as Brown chats more about the joys of creating Hell's Kitchen, why she can't wait for her next project (Gypsy), and so much more! Plus, check out who she is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 77th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 16, 2024.