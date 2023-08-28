THE FLIGHT PATTERNS OF MIGRATORY BIRDS Comes to the Vino Theater

This Fall, the Neurodivergent New Play Series - an ongoing production of Piccione Arts in association with Sour Grapes Productions - will make its debut with a reading of The Flight Patterns of Migratory Birds - written by Andy Boyd and directed by Maggie Dunn - at the Vino Theater, located at 274 Morgan Avenue, Brooklyn, NY on September 17th at 2pm EST.

Tickets are available at Click Here, with a minimum $10 donation for in-person seating & pay-what-you-can for at-home livestreaming up to two weeks after the live performance. 50% of all donations for this performance will go to the Autistic Self-Advocacy Network. Regular updates are available at www.linktr.ee/neurodivergentplays and on Instagram, Facebook & Threads @neurodivergentplays.

The Flight Patterns of Migratory Birds is a coming of age comedy which follows a weight loss competition in a small Midwestern town, a budding romance between two park rangers at the local bird sanctuary, and a diner run by a mother/daughter duo whose relationship is showing serious strain. When these three collide, 15 year-old Jenny will learn valuable lessons about self-acceptance, care, and the perils of a lentils-only diet.

Director Maggie Dunn states “I chose to direct [it] because of the play's theme of coming of age and found family. These characters feel like my friends and my family, and I am so excited to meet them.” On the topic of neurodivergent empowerment, she adds “[n]eurodiversity in theatre is so important because everybody should be able to participate in the magic of theatre. Neurodivergent folks deserve to feel empowered and represented with stories highlighting our stories, made by and for our community.”

“I think that neruodivergent people should be encouraged to express themselves in whatever form or style they feel is most meaningful to them,” adds playwright Andy Boyd, stating that “I personally feel that empowerment for disabled people of all kinds is contingent on liberation of all people everywhere and on the destruction of capitalism. Capitalism values people according to their ability to produce surplus value for other people, and disabled people are less able to do so than non-disabled people.”

The cast features Kendall Dodd as Jenny, Gretchen Schneider as Luanne, Katherine Alberta as Beth, Miciah Wallace as Garry, and Melissa Jennifer Gonzalez as Cherrie. In addition to Mr. Boyd and Ms. Dunn, additional production crew includes Sylvie Goodplatt, (Stage Manager) Madeleine Yu-Phelps, (Assistant Director) and Katie Brown. (Sound Designer)