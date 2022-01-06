Stephanie Mills & The Whispers to Play Kings Theatre

Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY is excited to present a special night with Stephanie Mills and The Whispers on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at 7:00pm (doors at 5:30pm). Tickets for the event are available to purchase now here.

Stephanie Mills is a Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, and Broadway star. Born in Brooklyn New York, she started singing at the age of three. Ms. Mills won the competitive Amateur Hour at the Apollo for six straight weeks and made her Broadway debut at a young age starring in the musical "Maggie Flynn".

This New York native rose to stardom and became a household name as "Dorothy" in the original Broadway run of the hit musical, "The Wiz". The song "Home" from the show later became a Number 1 U.S. R&B hit for her and it is easily her signature song.

In 2015, Ms. Mills was cast as "Aunt Em" in the NBC live musical of "The Wiz, forty years after her initial Broadway appearance in the production. The recipient of countless number one hit records to include "I Have Learned To Respect The Power Of Love", "I Feel Good All Over", "You're Putting A Rush On Me", "Something In The Way You Make Me Feel", and "Home".

Ms. Mills has won multiple awards including a Grammy Award, Tony Award, NAACP Image Awards, and American Music Award just to name a few. She continues to do what she loves, which is travel around the country on tour and performing live in front of sold out audiences spreading love and empowering people to be their best.

Safety Precautions

By attending an event at Kings Theatre, all patrons are acknowledging their consent to, and agree to abide by, the safety precautions that have been adopted.

As public health conditions and the State's guidance for performing arts and live entertainment change, the theatre will remain flexible and adapt to applicable health protocols, such as face coverings, health screening, enhanced air filtration and ventilation, and rigorous cleaning and disinfection.

All patrons 12 and older are required to show proof they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This means that a patron has received two COVID-19 vaccine doses or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Children ages 5-11 are required to provide proof of at least one dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine.

Acceptable methods for providing proof of COVID-19 vaccination are:

-Digital photo of CDC Vaccination Card

-Excelsior Pass

-NYC COVID Safe App

-CDC Vaccination Card

-NYC Vaccination Recorda??

Attendees are required to wear acceptable face coverings at all times inside the venue, except when actively consuming food or beverages.a??Acceptable face coveringsa??do nota??include bandanas, gaiters, or any face mask with a vent. Venue management reserves discretion over determining whether a face covering is acceptable. Three-ply face coverings will be made available for patrons that do not arrive at the venue with an acceptable face covering.

Be sure to check individual showa??calendar pages for additional information specific to performances. Ticket holders should also refer to the specific protocols set forth in pre-show email communications from Kings Theatre.