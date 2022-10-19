Shirley Chisholm Award Ceremony Gives Tribute To 50th Anniversary Shirley Chisholm's Run For President Of The United States

The Shirley Chisholm Cultural Institute (SCCI) has announced the annual virtual SCCI Awards Ceremony on November 4th, 2022 at 7pm hosted by Radio Personality Angela Yee. Celebrate leaders in the categories of the Truth to Power, Unbought Unbossed, and Catalyst for Change Awards. Serving as the first African American to run in a major party for President of the United States of America, we give tribute to the icon Shirley Chisholm during the 50th Anniversary of her history-making run. The awards given during her birthday month, are also taking place this year on one of the most important election weeks in recent memory.

This year's remarkable honorees are Congresswoman Barbara Lee, Humanitarian Nadine Hack, and Reverend Al Sharpton. With greetings from dignitaries such as Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, Congresswoman Yvette Clarke, Journalist and Author April Ryan, Commissioner of NYC Dept of Cultural Affairs Laurie Cumbo, David Johns, Executive Director of the National Black Justice Coalition and more. This virtual award will also be a call to action on the importance of voting. Presentation by World renowned Poet Jessica Care Moore.

It is the mission of The Shirley Chisholm Cultural Institute, founded by Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm in 1977 and her colleagues, to provide opportunities and cultural experiences for all ages to utilize economic, educational, health, and recreational resources in our communities. The newly created SCCI Board, restoring an institution that had gone to sleep due to the aging and passing of previous members, consists of thought leaders, entrepreneurs, and creatives from an array of fields who understand the relevance of her legacy. SCCI's goal is to preserve Congresswoman Chisholm's legacy through the initiatives cultivated in 1977 with 21st-century activism and innovation. State-of-the-art programming is being developed in diverse media platforms.

Funds raised will go to support the initiatives of the Shirley Chisholm Cultural Institute.

