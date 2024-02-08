See AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER IN CONCERT & More Family Programming at Kings Theatre

The schedule also features Sesame Street Live!, and more.

By: Feb. 08, 2024

POPULAR

Usher Announces 'Past Present Future' Tour: How to Get Tickets Photo 1 Usher Announces 'Past Present Future' Tour: How to Get Tickets
A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER Opens At The Heights Players Photo 2 A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER Opens At The Heights Players
Karen Eleanor Wight Awarded a New York State Council on the Arts Support For Artists Grant Photo 3 Karen Eleanor Wight Awarded a New York State Council on the Arts Support For Artists Grant
Brooklyn Ballet To Present BLESSINGS AND BLUES, March 7-10 Photo 4 Brooklyn Ballet To Present BLESSINGS AND BLUES, March 7-10

See AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER IN CONCERT & More Family Programming at Kings Theatre

 Kings Theatre will present a variety of family programming shows this year in Brooklyn, NY. Upcoming events include Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert, Grand Kyiv Ballet’s Giselle, Sesame Street Live! Say Hello, & Bluey’s Big Play. 

On March 2 at 2pm (doors 1pm) and 8pm (doors 7pm), Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert will offer a spectacular concert experience, blending a live orchestral performance of the iconic series soundtrack with an immersive two-hour special of the animated show's three seasons on a full-size cinema screen.

On March 9 at 7pm (doors 6pm), the Grand Kyiv Ballet’s Giselle will perform in Brooklyn, NY. "Giselle" is a timeless French masterpiece that has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide for over 180 years. Recognized as one of the greatest dramatic love stories ever told, the ballet recounts the tale of Giselle and the Willis, unveiling a narrative of love, betrayal, and vengeance.

On May 3 at 6pm and May 4 at 10am & 2pm, Sesame Street Live! Say Hello will take the stage. Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster, and their friends from Sesame Street are coming to your neighborhood to say hello! At Sesame Street Live! Say Hello, you can sing and dance with your favorite furry friends while enjoying fun surprises along the way. So put on your dancing shoes and make your way to where the air is sweet for this all-new celebration on Sesame Street!

﻿On May 25 at 11am & 3pm and May 26 at 11am & 3pm, experience Bluey’s Big Play live. Bluey’s Big Play is a brand-new theatrical adaptation of the Emmy® award-winning children’s television series, with an original story by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, and new music by Bluey composer, Joff Bush. Join the Heelers in their first live theatre show made just for you, featuring brilliantly created puppets, this is Bluey as you’ve never seen it before, brought to real life.




RELATED STORIES - Brooklyn

1
Re-TROS is Coming to Kings Theatre in March Photo
Re-TROS is Coming to King's Theatre in March

​Chinese post-punk trio Re-TROS will be coming to Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY on Saturday, March 30 at 7:30pm EST with special guest Battles

2
PUBLIC OBSCENITIES Extends for One Week at Theatre For A New Audience Photo
PUBLIC OBSCENITIES Extends for One Week at Theatre For A New Audience

Theatre for a New Audience is extending the run of Shayok Misha Chowdhury's 'Public Obscenities' at Polonsky Shakespeare Center

3
Rob Noyes ALL THAT STANDS IN THE WAY Comes to the Secret Theatres Queens Short Play Festiv Photo
Rob Noyes' ALL THAT STANDS IN THE WAY Comes to the Secret Theatre's Queens Short Play Festival

Playwright Rob Noyes will bring his play ALL THAT STANDS IN THE WAY to the Secret Theatre's Queens Short Play Festival. Learn more about the play here!

4
CPR – Center for Performance Research Reveals 2024 Spring Season Lineup Photo
CPR – Center for Performance Research Reveals 2024 Spring Season Lineup

CPR – Center for Performance Research has revealed its 2024 Spring Season of public programs and residencies. Learn more about the lineup here!

More Hot Stories For You

Soundwalk Collective & More to Come to BAM for Bang on a Can's Long Play FestivalSoundwalk Collective & More to Come to BAM for Bang on a Can's Long Play Festival
See AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER IN CONCERT & More Family Programming at Kings TheatreSee AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER IN CONCERT & More Family Programming at Kings Theatre
Re-TROS is Coming to King's Theatre in MarchRe-TROS is Coming to King's Theatre in March
PUBLIC OBSCENITIES Extends for One Week at Theatre For A New AudiencePUBLIC OBSCENITIES Extends for One Week at Theatre For A New Audience

Videos

Broadway Sessions Welcomes Back All-Stars to Celebrate Black History Month Video
Broadway Sessions Welcomes Back All-Stars to Celebrate Black History Month
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Company Gets Ready for Broadway Video
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Company Gets Ready for Broadway
ALADDIN's Michael James Scott Kicks Off Black History Month at Disney World Video
ALADDIN's Michael James Scott Kicks Off Black History Month at Disney World
View all Videos

Brooklyn SHOWS
Ze Follies Dorée proudly presents THE SHOW OF SHOW SHOWS: THE SHOW! in Brooklyn Ze Follies Dorée proudly presents THE SHOW OF SHOW SHOWS: THE SHOW!
Brooklyn Comedy Collective (BCC) (2/02-2/23)Tracker PHOTOS
Ze Follies Dorée proudly presents THE SHOW OF SHOW SHOWS: THE SHOW! in Brooklyn Ze Follies Dorée proudly presents THE SHOW OF SHOW SHOWS: THE SHOW!
Brooklyn Comedy Collective (BCC) (2/02-2/23)Tracker PHOTOS
FREE SPACE in Brooklyn FREE SPACE
A Bushwick Apartment! (2/14-2/14)
A Gentleman's Guide To Love And Murder in Brooklyn A Gentleman's Guide To Love And Murder
The Heights Players (2/02-2/18)
The Art of Killin' It: An Immersive Whodunit in Brooklyn The Art of Killin' It: An Immersive Whodunit
Future Proof (1/19-1/01)PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
Stand Up Saturdays in Brooklyn Stand Up Saturdays
HUB17 (2/10-2/10)
Cats Eye Cabaret : Teen Angst Edition in Brooklyn Cats Eye Cabaret : Teen Angst Edition
The Deep End (2/17-2/17)
Delivery Boy in Brooklyn Delivery Boy
Kitchen Sink Theatre Company (2/01-2/11)PHOTOS
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You