See AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER IN CONCERT & More Family Programming at Kings Theatre

Kings Theatre will present a variety of family programming shows this year in Brooklyn, NY. Upcoming events include Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert, Grand Kyiv Ballet’s Giselle, Sesame Street Live! Say Hello, & Bluey’s Big Play.

On March 2 at 2pm (doors 1pm) and 8pm (doors 7pm), Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert will offer a spectacular concert experience, blending a live orchestral performance of the iconic series soundtrack with an immersive two-hour special of the animated show's three seasons on a full-size cinema screen.

On March 9 at 7pm (doors 6pm), the Grand Kyiv Ballet’s Giselle will perform in Brooklyn, NY. "Giselle" is a timeless French masterpiece that has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide for over 180 years. Recognized as one of the greatest dramatic love stories ever told, the ballet recounts the tale of Giselle and the Willis, unveiling a narrative of love, betrayal, and vengeance.

On May 3 at 6pm and May 4 at 10am & 2pm, Sesame Street Live! Say Hello will take the stage. Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster, and their friends from Sesame Street are coming to your neighborhood to say hello! At Sesame Street Live! Say Hello, you can sing and dance with your favorite furry friends while enjoying fun surprises along the way. So put on your dancing shoes and make your way to where the air is sweet for this all-new celebration on Sesame Street!

﻿On May 25 at 11am & 3pm and May 26 at 11am & 3pm, experience Bluey’s Big Play live. Bluey’s Big Play is a brand-new theatrical adaptation of the Emmy® award-winning children’s television series, with an original story by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, and new music by Bluey composer, Joff Bush. Join the Heelers in their first live theatre show made just for you, featuring brilliantly created puppets, this is Bluey as you’ve never seen it before, brought to real life.