Script Club To Host Reading of IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: THE RADIO PLAY

The script reading and development collective, Script Club is hosting its first ever production, It's A Wonderful Life: The Radio Play. This play will be staged December 9th and 16th from 7pm-9pm at Fiction Bar/Cafe, 308 Hooper St., Brooklyn, NY 11221. Click Here

It's A Wonderful Life is a Christmas-time story that follows George Bailey, a benevolent local hero, as he contemplates ending it all after a series of misfortune. He meets his guardian angel, Clarence, who shows him what life for his loved ones would have been like if George had never been born. This play is a story of triumph over life's disappointments and, much like the beginning of a new year, offers a chance to reset one's perspective toward optimism.

This production will be directed by Jordan Gemaehlich, Host of Script Club. "Come and watch as we take this classic holiday tale and bring it back to the 1940's in true Radio drama fashion," says Gemaehlich. Not only will Fiction Bar/Cafe's vintage aesthetic set the tone, but so will costumed actors. Audience costumes and on-theme wardrobe encouraged.

Cast:

Evan Richter as George Bailey and Jake Laurents

Daki McCullough as Harry Heywood

Roger Lipson as Freddie Filmore and Various Roles

Hannah Weaver as Sally Applewhite

Emily White as Lana Sherwood

Play Written by Joe Landry

Directed by Jordan Gemaehlich

Stage Managed by Aimee Reiss

Assistant Director: Jackie Jorgenson

Live Musician: Sean Ivy

Sound Technician: Rains Jordan

Stagehand: Ching-Tse Cheng