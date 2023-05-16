PUPPETS COME HOME 2023 Season Announced At Coney Island USA

PUPPETS COME HOME 2023 Season Announced At Coney Island USA

Puppets Come Home! at Coney Island kicks off its fifth season with a screening of Heather Henson's HANDMADE PUPPET DREAMS film series on Friday, June 2nd, 8pm at Coney Island USA, 1208 Surf Ave, Brooklyn.

A part of Heather Henson's Green Feather Foundation (formerly IBEX Puppetry), HANDMADE PUPPET DREAMS is a traveling film series that promotes independent artists exploring their handmade craft specifically for the screen. These films all focus on real-time puppetry, and allow artists to build their vision, and then breathe life into their dreams. Learn more about the Handmade Puppet Dreams film series here: www.handmadepuppetdreams.com

The screening will run approximately 90 minutes, and will be hosted by puppeteer/filmmaker, Jaime Sunwoo.

The Puppets Come Home! season of monthly shows continues on Friday, July 7th, with a puppet slam dedicated to shadow and string puppets.

What is a puppet slam? It is an evening of curated short form puppet acts for a grown-up audience.

On Friday, August 4th, there will be a special evening of burlesque-infused puppetry, on Friday, September 1st, a puppet slam dedicated to hand and rod puppets, and the season will wrap up with Puppets Come Home!'s 6th annual Halloween puppet slam on Saturday, October 21st.

Puppets Come Home! at Coney Island is produced in collaboration with Coney Island USA (www.coneyisland.com), and made possible in part through the generosity of The Puppet Slam Network (www.puppetslam.com).




