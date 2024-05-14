Samantha Bee's WITS END Sets Run of Three Shows at The Bell House

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



WITS END is a live game show, presented by Sam Bee, where two celebrity comedians face off in a game of custom-made trivia, created and hosted by Adam Kesner. Adam’s company, TRIVIAL DISPUTE, has been running trivia games in the New York area for 15 years and has been repeatedly voted Best Bar Trivia in NYC. Finally, Adam is bringing his skills to a live Brooklyn audience every month.

Whether it’s a grab from the ‘bag of misery’ when you lose, or an inflatable trophy when you win, this is not an ordinary trivia game. Here, the comedian being funny is almost more important than being right, with points also given to the funniest wrong answer.

Each celebrity comedian’s team is rounded out with 2 members of our deep bench of trivia all-stars each with their specialized subject.

Controlled chaos or the best party ever, you decide.

The next shows are:

June 6 - 7:30 pm at The Bell House - H Jon Benjamin (BOB’S BURGERS (Fox)/ARCHER (FX)/DR KATZ (Comedy Central) v Eugene Mirman (BOB’S BURGERS (Fox), DELOCATED (Adult Swim), FLIGHT OF THE CONCHORDS (HBO)

July 9th - 7:30 pm at The Bell House - Wyatt Cenac (DAILY SHOW (Comedy Central)/PROBLEM AREAS WITH Wyatt Cenac (HBO) vs A VERY SPECIAL GUEST TBA

July 28th - 7:30 pm at The Bell House - Bobcat Goldthwait (SLEEPING DOGS LIE/MISFITS & MONSTERS/CALL ME LUCKY) vs A VERY SPECIAL GUEST TBA

Come to all three shows and receive a special gift from the stage!

Past guests include David Cross, John Hodgman, Phoebe Robinson, JOSH GONDELMAN, MARTIN URBANO, and Samantha Bee.

