Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company to Present PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company will present the Tony-Award Winning, PETER AND THE STARCATCHER from May 31 through June 2.

Based on J.M. Barre's timeless characters, Peter and the Starcatcher is a Tony Award winning play with music, about the origins of Peter Pan, as well as Wendy, Hook, Smee, and Tinkerbell.

To be presented at Manes Studio Theatre in Lindenhurst, as its first fully-staged production, to raise money and awareness for Long Island nonprofit charity, Kids Need More, Lighthouse hopes this begins a powerhouse series of events bringing live theatrical events to the area.

From marauding pirates and jungle tyrants to unwilling comrades and unlikely heroes, Peter and The Starcatcher utilizes storytelling theatre, and some clever stagecraft, to playfully explore the depths of reality and the bonds of friendship, duty and love.

KiDS NEED MoRE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity dedicated to enhancing the lives of children and families coping with cancer and serious illness. They build a community of support and hope through peer mentoring, friendly visits, camp experiences, retreats, and daily events - believing that joy, fun, and friendship heals.

Tickets are available at the button below. Group rates available by calling 516-272-6597

Director: Tony Chiofalo; Producer: Kami Crary; Stage Manager: Alyssa Calabrese; Music Director: Joe Mankowski; Choreographer: Rebecca Richter; Tech Director: Rian Romeo; PR/Social: Kate Russo; Public Relations: Jay Michaels Global Communications

The cast features: Stephen Anastasia; Calvin Zanetti, Christopher Connor; Craig Boccia; Jacklyn Lisi; Glen Beck; Glen McKay; Gerald Quigley; Giovanni Marine; Ray GoBes Jr.; AJ Martinez; Kayla Wrobel; Mahi Singh; Julia Navarro; Rebecca Richter; Alyssa Calabrese; Kaity Boccia; Angelica Rivera; Hannah Mariani; Kami Crary

