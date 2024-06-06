World Music Institute to Present Os Mutantes at Brooklyn Bowl

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



WMI and Brooklyn Bowl in promotional partnership with Blue Note Jazz Festival NYC will present Brazilian musical legends Os Mutantes, the massively influential psychedelic rock band linked with the tropicália movement of the late 1960s. The group, whose name translates as "The Mutants" combined influences from Anglo-American rock (The Beatles, Jimi Hendrix, and Sly & the Family Stone) with bossa nova, tropicália, samba, and the cultural legacy of the Brazilian art vanguards from the modernist movement. They released their first album in 1968 which was later included in Rolling Stone Magazine's Greatest Latin Rock Bands of All Time and went on to record with fellow tropicália greats including Gilberto Gil and Caetano Veloso. After a hiatus from the 1970s to the early 2000s, the band reunited (with band member changes) to tour and record new material.

One of the most well-known and influential rock bands in Brazil, Os Mutantes have been a major influence on many contemporary underground and independent bands in the US and Europe, including Beck, who paid tribute to the group with his single "Tropicália" from the album Mutations, as well as Red Hot Chili Peppers bass player Flea, and Nirvana's Kurt Cobain. Talking Heads front man David Byrne has worked to publish and promote the group's music through his Luaka Bop label. Billboard Magazine describes their sound as "kaleidoscopic, politically charged rock" and The Guardian says, "There was nothing quite like Os Mutantes, and there still isn't."

The MASTERS series bring legendary artists from across the globe, presenting the most acclaimed artists from their respective countries and continents.

The concert will take place on Friday, June 28th, 2024.

