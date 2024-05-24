LOVE LABOR'S LOST Comes to Carroll Park in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Brooklyn's Smith Street Stage will return to Carroll Park for their annual FREE outdoor Shakespeare performances with a new production of Love Labor's Lost, June 5th to 23rd (Thursday -Sunday) at 7:30 p.m.

Love Labor's Lost, one of Shakespeare's comedies, takes on a contemporary twist in Smith Street Stage's reimagining, directed by Raquel Chavez. In a setting that's part The Bachelor Villa de la Vina Mansion and part Love Island, this production transforms Shakespeare's tale of four friends' vow of abstinence into a reality show-like narrative, exploring themes of attention-seeking, competition, and the quest for love in the digital age.

The story follows four fraternal buddies who pledge to forsake romance for the sake of higher learning, only to have their resolve tested when four femme friends from their past arrive, disrupting their plans. The characters' pursuit of love leads them through a series of hilarious courtship rituals, ultimately culminating in a surprising climax that defies the typical Shakespearean comedy ending.

“This production delves into the nuances of gender and sexuality, highlighting the absurdity of rigid gender roles,” says Director Raquel Chavez. “In our interpretation, we aim to queer the exploration of the characters' love and lust for one another, while also implicating the audience in the blurred lines between reality and performance.”

“This is one of the most creative and boldest ideas our company has ever put on stage, but it still serves our practice of identifying and exploring a textual aspect of clear modern relevance. It's extremely exciting,” adds Artistic Director Jonathan Hopkins.

Carroll Park, located at Court Street and Smith Street in the heart of Brooklyn's Carroll Gardens neighborhood, provides the perfect backdrop for Smith Street Stage's outdoor performances. This year, the company is building a raised stage to enhance the audience's viewing experience.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

Smith Street Stage presents Love Labor's Lost, every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evening at 7:30 p.m., June 7-23. Preview performances will be held June 5 and 6.

A limited amount of seating will be provided, and guests are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets to set up near the stage. No reservations are required, and admission is FREE.

VENUE DETAILS:

Carroll Park is located at Court Street and Smith Street, between Carroll Street and President Street in the Carroll Gardens neighborhood of Brooklyn and accessible by F/G trains to Carroll Street, the A, C, F, R trains to Jay Street Metro-tech, or the 2, 3, 4, 5 to Borough Hall.

