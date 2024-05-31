Bahlya Yansane to Debut Solo Show FEARLESS ONE at the Brooklyn Comedy Collective

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bahlya Yansane, a DC based stand up comedian, will debut his hour long performance of Fearless One - a solo show directed by Lauren Gamiel.

Fearless One is an autobiographical, coming of age story that follows Bahlya Yansane as he delves into the meaning of his name, he uncovers the shadowy depths of his family's past. Confronting his blackness, he finds himself entangled with a gang and embarks on a decade-long immersion into whiteness. Amidst this journey, he searches for a sense of belonging in a solo comedy-drama experience lasting an hour. Will he ultimately discover the elusive concept of black joy? Find out on Sunday, July 21 on the Eris Mainstage at 7pm. The show will take place in East Williamsburg at Eris Evolution at 167 Graham Ave.

Tickets for the show are $15 for general admission mixed seating. For more info on Bahlya Yansane & the director Lauren Gamiel visit our websites www.bahlyayansane.com & www.laurengamiel.com. For more info on the Brooklyn Comedy Collective visit there website at www.brooklyncc.com. For tickets visit://www.brooklyncc.com/show-schedule/fearlessone-7-21

