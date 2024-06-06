Silent Classic SALOME To Be Presented With Live Score At Cobble Hill Cinema For Pride

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Celebrate Pride Month as The Flushing Remonstrance perform their original live accompaniment to two of the seminal films of queer cinema.

James Sibley Watson and Melville Webber's "Lot In Sodom" (1933) is a sensual depiction of the biblical story of Sodom and Gomorrah, filled with sinewy and semi-clad bodies, delirious bacchanals devoted to physical pleasure, and a searing, cataclysmic finale depicting the fall of a city devoted to adoration of the flesh.

Alla Nazimova and Charles Bryant's adaptation of Oscar Wilde's "Salomé" (1923) also visits the Bible to depict the story of Salomé (Nazimova), who performs the Dance of the Seven Veils for her lustful stepfather King Herod, demanding John the Baptist's head on a platter as a reward. Featuring stunning costumes and Aubrey Beardsley-inspired art design, and with a (rumored) exclusively gay and bisexual cast, it's considered to be one of America's first art films.

The Flushing Remonstrance are the duo of Catherine Cramer (percussion, electronics) and Robert Kennedy (keyboards, electronics, voice), and are NYC's premier group devoted to live film accompaniment.

Tickets are available here! The event is on June 12th at 7:30 pm.

Comments