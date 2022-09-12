On Stage at Kingsborough Announces 2022-2023 Season

On Stage At Kingsborough, a leading performing arts presenter, has announced its 2022-2023 season featuring world class artists from around the globe. On Stage At Kingsborough brings unparalleled performing arts to Southern Brooklyn, with an eclectic roster of leading artists spanning multiple genres including cabaret, dance, music, and family programming.

Dance:

This season, the Latin ACE Award-winning company from Argentina, Tango Lovers, makes its only New York City appearance with "Volver" (The Comeback), featuring multi-GRAMMY Award-winning Music Director and Bandoneon player, Lautaro Greco, and champion tango dancers.

From Iraqi Choreographer, Fadi J. Khoury, FJK Dance will present a gala program featuring two breathtaking pieces set to the iconic music of Bizet's Carmen and Ravel's Bolero, and the World Premiere of a multimedia work featuring live painting, music, and contemporary dance.

The U.S. Premiere of Joshua Beamish/MOVETHECOMPANY's "@giselle" features an all-star lineup from American Ballet Theatre, The National Ballet of Canada, and Philadelphia Ballet in a re-telling of the classic story ballet set in the age of dating apps, Snapchat stories, and Instagram.

Cabaret:

Cabaret aficionados will be star-struck by this year's offerings. Hollywood legend Kathleen Turner's Finding My Voice takes you on a deeply personal, wildly humorous behind-the-scenes journey of her illustrious career. Showcasing her trademark husky voice, Turner croons songs from the Great American Songbook like "It's Only a Paper Moon," "I'd Rather Be Sailing," and "On the Street Where You Live."

Join Scott Coulter, his trio, and a cast of leading Broadway and cabaret performers for a thrilling musical celebration of Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sir Elton John, And Sir Paul McCartney with Music of the Knights®. These three musical geniuses will be honored with legendary songs such as "Memory," "Don't Cry for Me, Argentina," "The Phantom of the Opera," "Can You Feel the Love Tonight," "Your Song," "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me," "Yesterday," "Hey Jude," and more. Coulter is one of New York's most honored vocalists, having received five MAC Awards, five Bistro Awards, and two Nightlife Awards for Outstanding Vocalist.

Music:

Celebrate Hanukkah with Eyal Vilner's Big Band in this uniquely original, soulful and swinging Big Band Hanukkah concert! Inspired by Duke Ellington's Nutcracker, Vilner's jazzy and festive Hanukkah concert honors the beauty of traditional Hanukkah songs while blending the sounds of jazz and swing with Israeli, Jewish, and Middle Eastern music.

Featuring stars from the Broadway hits Jersey Boys, Motown: The Musical, and A Bronx Tale, The Doo Wop Project features the classic sound of five guys singing harmonies on a street corner and the biggest hits on the radio today. The Doo Wop Project's epic show will take you on a journey through the tunes of the Crests, Belmonts, and Flamingos, the vocal artistry of Smokey Robinson, The Temptations, and The Four Seasons and brings it home with DooWopified versions of modern hits from Jason Mraz, Maroon 5, and Sam Smith.

​

Stevie Wonder fans will be "overjoyed" by fresh takes on beloved classics like "For Once in my Life," "Superstition," and many more in "A Night of Wonder." Audiences will experience the pure love and joy of Wonder's songs in Mark G. Meadows' brilliant hands and smooth vocals.

On Stage At Kingsborough's Jazz At The Lighthouse series offers intimate performances inside a modern lighthouse, where the audience can enjoy jazz concerts replete with wine, cheese and sweeping floor-to-ceiling views of the sea. This year's series will offer two unforgettable performances.

Join us for an exciting evening of "Burt Bacharach Reimagined" with hits including "The Look of Love," "Going Out of My Head," and "Close to You," featuring accomplished composer, esteemed saxophonist, vocalist, and unique interpreter of the jazz tradition, Camille Thurman, along with The Darrell Green Quartet.

Award-winning singer/songwriter, entertainer and recording artist Ty Stephens and (the) SoulJaazz band will offer an elegantly funky, very soulful evening of romance with classic tunes like "Tenderly" and "You Don't Know What Love Is" alongside tributes to love from Stevie Wonder, Donny Hathaway, and soulful originals by Ty Stephens.

Family Programming:

To celebrate the holidays, the On Stage At Kingsborough audience will receive a sneak peak of A Charlie Brown Christmas in advance of its North American tour, produced by Gershwin Entertainment. Join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, and the whole Peanuts gang as they produce their own Christmas play. With a concert of beloved holiday carols backed by a live trio playing the unforgettable music of Vince Guaraldi, this fresh take on Charles M. Schulz's timeless story captures the spirit of Christmas.