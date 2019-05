NIGHT NOW Live Late Night Show Announced At Halyards Brooklyn

What do Angela Palladino, Stephen Colbert, Samantha Bee and Seth Meyers have in common? They all host expensive late night shows! Colbert, Meyers and Bee are all on TV! Angela is not!

Night Now is a late night comedy show, live in Brooklyn. Every month, Night Now brings comedy, musical acts, interviews, topical jokes, desk bits, and snappy blazers right to you live, in person, in a bar, in Brooklyn, in HD 4K Dolby Digital reality!

This month's guests include:

Natasha Vaynblat (Comedy Central, UCB)

Gabe Gonzalez (MTV, Scruff's Hosting)

Ali Levin (Melania's Day Off, Refinery29)

Matt DeCaro (Mostly Sad Kinda Funny)

Featuring House Band Leader Dejen Tesfagiorgis (Deja Deja Comedy)

Hosted by Angela Palladino (WALT, Quick News)

NIGHT NOW

THURS MAY 16 - 7:30PM

DOORS AT 7:00PM

FREE SHOW

HALYARDS (406 3rd Ave, Brooklyn)

Cross Streets: 3rd Ave & 6th Street, Gowanus Brooklyn

Public Transportation: F G R Trains, 4th Ave - 9th St. Station

Venue Phone Number: (718) 532-8787

Venue Website: https://barhalyards.com/





