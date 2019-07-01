Music Of Curiosities Coney Island Presents PNK VLVT WTCH TRIO Live In Concert!

Thursday July 25, 2019 - Music Of Curiosities presents: PNK VLVT WTCH TRIO, Live in Concert.

Come be a part of a special evening celebrating feminine spirit, moxie, and musicianship! Join in for this amazing night showcasing the unique, the beautiful and the extraordinary in live music performance.

Headlining this incredible show of music, art, and performance is Nikos Brisco/PNK VLVT WTCH - Multi instrumentalist, actor/actress, performance artist embodying both masculine and feminine spirits. Either as solo performer, trio or ensemble their work is grounded in Surrealism and Witchcraft, both emotional and archetypal. Original live or recorded original music is always the spine and soul of Pnk Vlvt Wtch performances.

Special opening set by Michaela Gomez- Brooklyn based guitarist and singer who specializes early Blues and Jazz. Known for her use of fingerstyle and slide guitar, Michaela has performed and recorded with artists including Hazmat Modine, Nathalie Merchant, Tamar Korn, Kronos Quartet, and Frilucha.

Thursday, July 25th 10pm Showtime

Tickets - $20 on sale @ www.coneyisland.com - or at box office at ConeyIslandUSA, 1208 Surf Avenue (corner W.12thStreet)





