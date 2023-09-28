MARIA PRYMACHENKO: GLORY TO UKRAINE On View At Ukrainian Museum, October 6 – April 14

On February 27, 2022, just three days into Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russian forces destroyed a museum in Ivankiv, a village near Kyiv, where the renowned artist Maria Prymachenko's works were stored and exhibited. This was the first of many museums and historical monuments that Russia would target. At that moment, The Ukrainian Museum in New York decided to mount an exhibition of Prymachenko's works, to give the world an opportunity to see what Russia wanted so badly to erase.



An icon of Ukrainian culture, identity, resilience, and tradition, Prymachenko (1909–1997) is one of the most celebrated artists in Ukraine. She was born in the village of Bolotnia, near Chornobyl, and lived there all her life. For over 60 years, Prymachenko used her wildly creative imagination to produce art based profoundly on her deep connection with nature and her rich cultural heritage. Despite having no formal art training, says Peter Doroshenko, director of The Ukrainian Museum and curator of the exhibition Maria Prymachenko: Glory to Ukraine, she possessed an innate artistic talent that became evident from a young age, developing a distinctive style that was deeply rooted in Ukrainian folklore and mythology: “She drew inspiration from folk tales and traditions passed down through generations, weaving them into a visual tapestry that celebrates the beauty and mysticism of Ukrainian folklore,” he notes. “Her use of vibrant colors and intricate details brings her subjects to life, creating a captivating visual experience that engages all our senses.”

Prymachenko is widely known for her brilliantly colored and inventive scenes of animals – lions, bears, birds, horses, and strange behemoths – covered in riotously hued, almost psychedelic patterns. She believed that animals encompass the joy intrinsic to Ukrainian mythology and was inspired by the animals on her own small farm. “Her vibrant, densely populated compositions depict an array of fantastic creatures, mythical beasts, and ethereal landscapes, all infused with a sense of enchantment and spiritualism,” says Doroshenko. “Each painting seems to transport the viewer to a world that exists somewhere between reality and fantasy, evoking emotions of wonder, awe, and curiosity.” He adds, “It is impossible not to be inspired and enchanted by the unique world she created through her art.”

Over the years, Prymachenko also wove various political and social critiques into her art. At first glance, her works appear primitive, traditional, and unassuming, but a deeper look into her animals, beasts, and gardens transforms these figures into representations of political leaders, criticism of the Soviet Union, and reactions to social issues in Ukraine: we see the trauma of war, anti-war and anti-nuclear statements, the Chornobyl disaster, and even satires of Soviet leaders and collective farms. Paired with her village lifestyle, her humble appearance allowed her to bypass Soviet authorities and to be one of the few Ukrainian artists of her time to survive Stalin's purges.

Maria Prymachenko: Glory to Ukraine is a tribute to the artist's resilient legacy and to the unbreakable spirit of Ukrainian identity and of Prymachenko herself – a celebration of her innovative works and her impact, despite Russia's latest campaign of terror on the Ukrainian people. During her lifetime, Prymachenko created a wide range of art – drawings, paintings, illustrations, ceramics, embroidered garments – all represented in the current exhibition, the largest ever of her work, and the only exhibition held outside of Europe. Along with over 100 paintings, the exhibition features unique ceramic works and wooden objects, embroidered shirts and ritual cloths, and other items created by the artist. Most of the artworks, all from Kyiv, have never been shown before and are making their premiere at this exhibition. In conjunction with Maria Prymachenko: Glory to Ukraine, Rodovid Press in Kyiv is publishing a 220-page exhibition catalogue, the first such publication in both English and Ukrainian.

The Ukrainian Museum is thrilled to share Maria Prymachenko's story with New York and the world, and hopes that visitors to Maria Prymachenko: Glory to Ukraine will see what Pablo Picasso saw when he attended an exhibition of her paintings at the 1937 Paris World's Fair and said, “I bow down before the artistic miracle of this brilliant Ukrainian!”

Maria Prymachenko (12 January 1909 – 18 August 1997) was born into a humble farming family and spent the majority of her life in the village of Bolotnia, in the Kyiv oblast, just 19 miles from Chornobyl. She contracted polio as a child, which left her physically impaired, impacting her life and art. Prymachenko learned to embroider at a young age, and also began to paint. In 1936, her paintings were featured at the First Republican Exhibition of Folk Art, which was shown in Moscow, Leningrad, and Warsaw, and in 1937 her works were exhibited at the Paris World's Fair. Subsequent exhibitions took place across the former Soviet Union, Ukraine, Poland, Bulgaria, France, and Canada. One of Ukraine's most beloved artists, her work has appeared on the country's stamps and coins.

The Ukrainian Museum located in New York's East Village is the largest art institution outside of Ukraine that has been highlighting Ukrainian art and culture for the past 46 years. Seminal exhibitions have included Alexander Archipenko: Vision and Continuity, along with Staging the Ukrainian Avant-Garde of the 1910s and 1920s.The museum holds over 10,000 art works in its collection including artists, Alexander Archipenko, David Burliuk, Sonia Delaunay, and Alexandra Exter.