Kathleen Turner Will Star in FINDING MY VOICE On Stage At Kingsborough

On Stage At Kingsborough, a leading performing arts presenter, has announced its November 5th presentation of Stage, Film & TV star Kathleen Turner in her one woman show, Finding My Voice. On Stage At Kingsborough brings unparalleled performing arts to Southern Brooklyn, with an eclectic roster of leading artists spanning multiple genres including cabaret, dance, music, and family programming.

Cabaret aficionados will be star-struck when Hollywood legend Kathleen Turner's Finding My Voice takes them on a deeply personal, wildly humorous behind-the-scenes journey of her illustrious career. Showcasing her trademark husky voice, and backed by a sensational trio, Turner croons songs from the Great American Songbook like "It's Only a Paper Moon," "I'd Rather Be Sailing," and "On the Street Where You Live."

Kathleen Turner is a two-time Tony nominee for her roles in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Films include "Romancing the Stone" and "Prizzi's Honor" (Golden Globe Awards); "Peggy Sue Got Married" (Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations); and "Body Heat" and "War of the Roses" (Golden Globe nominations). Turner recently appeared on the final season of "The Kominsky Method" (Netflix), garnering great critical acclaim. Her forthcoming film, "The Estate," will be released in November 2022.

"We are so pleased to present the exclusive Brooklyn engagement of Stage, Film, and TV star Kathleen Turner in her fascinating, entertaining, and simply delightful cabaret show. I am so proud to continue our legacy of bringing local residents and New Yorkers of all ages, exclusive Brooklyn engagements from one-of-a-kind, globally recognized performing artists" said Anna Becker, Executive Director of On Stage At Kingsborough.