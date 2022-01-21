Juilliard Blueprint Fellowship Class of 2021 Performance Announced at National Sawdust

The Juilliard Blueprint Fellowship is an annual National Sawdust mentorship and commissioning initiative that connects Juilliard student composers with career and project mentorship, culminating in a concert of their commissioned projects. The 2021 winning composers - Sofia Ouyang, Forrest Eimold, and Christian-Frédéric Bloquert - were commissioned to explore collaboration, extra-musical themes, entrepreneurial project creation, and generally out-of-the-box thinking with real-world applications to a dream work that the National Sawdust Ensemble will workshop and perform at National Sawdust.

Sofia Ouyang is a composer interested in fusing musical, literary, and philosophical concepts into her music. Her work will explore the physicality of the human voice, bass flute, and aspects of Chinese folk singing as an essential part of her bi-cultural identity. Forrest Eimold seeks inspiration from impossible unisons, slippages in popular narratives, and a healthy skepticism of sentimentality for 'the power of music." He is writing a one-movement setting of George Herbert (1593-1633) poems for auto-tuned voice, violin, and cello. Christian-Frédéric Bloquert is a French composer and conductor. He will create a piece that includes music and movement as integral parts of the performance, where one could not exist without the other.

National Sawdust Season 7

February 4: Rosehardt & Little Kruta: A Music Documentary Premiere & Live Concert

February 12: Lesley Flanigan / Christopher Tignor / Tristan Perich: Solos

February 13: Juilliard Blueprint Fellowship's Class of 2021 Performance

February 17: Magos Herrera: Remanso

February 27: Meredith Monk & John Hollenbeck: Duet Behavior 2022

March 3: Jeremy Dutcher

March 4: Smerz

March 10: Gabriels

March 11: yeule

March 12 and 19: "Spatial...No Problem" A Lee "Scratch" Perry Immersive Listening Experience with Mouse on Mars

March 25: Miranda Cuckson & Rand Steiger

April 2: Germán López

April 8: Stephane Wrembel (Note: formerly scheduled for January 29)

April 14: Tesla Quartet: For the Trees

April 28: Nia Imani Franklin

April 30: Anand Wilder

May 6 and 7: MATA Festival

May 11: Alfa Mist: Bring Backs Album Release

May 18: Mary Halvorson: Amaryllis and Belladonna Featuring Mivos Quartet

May 19: New York Youth Symphony: Composition Date 2022

May 20: Variant 6: New Suns Album Release

June 10 and 12: ChamberQUEER Pride Festival

June 18: Alex Peh

Note: Three previously scheduled performances in January 2022 - Pauli The PSM (Jan. 7), Sam Green and JD Samson's 32 Sounds (Jan. 14), and Karen Slack's Of Thee I Sing (Jan. 21) - have been postponed due to the uncertainty of the Omicron variant. Revised performance dates will be announced shortly.