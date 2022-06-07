Imaginarium Theatre Co. Presents Sixteen New Works

Imaginarium Theatre Company's seasonal writer's group culminates in a weeklong festival this June, featuring sixteen in-person and virtual play readings from the group participants. ITC writer's groups meet weekly and are guaranteed readings at the end of each cycle.

Virtual readings will be streamed on YouTube, while in-person readings will be hosted by City Reliquary, a not-for-profit community museum and civic organization located in Williamsburg. All tickets are free.

See below for a list of works, artists, dates and times:

MARIPOSA - June 6, 7:00pm (virtual) - written by Britney Quiroz, directed by Elena Cramer

CLUSTERS OF WATER - June 6, 8:00pm (virtual) - written by TJ Lewis, directed by RJ Dawson

YOU & ME, HONEYBEE - June 7, 7:00pm (virtual) - written by Kat Iossa, directed by Emmy Weissman

SUBJECTIVE, AND VASTLY ARBITRARY - June 7, 8:00pm (virtual) - written by Marissa Alaniz, directed by Aly Homminga

THE WARREN COMMISSION SPECTACULAR - June 8, 7:30pm (virtual) - written and directed by Courtney Taylor

EMERGENCY PROTOCOL CAMOFLAUGE - June 9, 8:30pm (virtual) - written by Erin Osgood, directed by Ren Dougherty and Grace Lazos

LUCID - June 9, 9:00pm (virtual) - written by Dana Hall, directed by Kristina Melsheimer

SAVED FROM THE TITANIC - June 10, 4:30pm (City Reliquary) - written by Lauren Wimmer, directed by Daria Kent

TUMOR - June 10, 6:30pm (City Reliquary) - written by Brett Wolfe, directed by Trevor Wang

SAVING MYSELF - June 10, 8:00pm (City Reliquary) - written by Maria Arreola, directed by Meghan Guastella

A DEAD GUY IN LONDON, 1943 - June 11, 1:00pm (City Reliquary) - written and directed by Cameron Reese

PET ROCK - June 11, 3:00pm (City Reliquary) - written by Kelsey Sullivan, directed by Chazz Padilla

ON THE EDUCATION OF IMPERIAL DAUGHTERS - June 11, 4:00pm (City Reliquary) - written by Connor McKenna, directed by Grace Konstanty

Applications for the next Imaginarium Writer's Groups will be annouced via Instagram @imaginariumny. Information is also available on the company website.