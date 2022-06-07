Imaginarium Theatre Co. Presents Sixteen New Works
Imaginarium Theatre Company's seasonal writer's group culminates in a weeklong festival this June, featuring sixteen in-person and virtual play readings from the group participants. ITC writer's groups meet weekly and are guaranteed readings at the end of each cycle.
Virtual readings will be streamed on YouTube, while in-person readings will be hosted by City Reliquary, a not-for-profit community museum and civic organization located in Williamsburg. All tickets are free.
See below for a list of works, artists, dates and times:
MARIPOSA - June 6, 7:00pm (virtual) - written by Britney Quiroz, directed by Elena Cramer
CLUSTERS OF WATER - June 6, 8:00pm (virtual) - written by TJ Lewis, directed by RJ Dawson
YOU & ME, HONEYBEE - June 7, 7:00pm (virtual) - written by Kat Iossa, directed by Emmy Weissman
SUBJECTIVE, AND VASTLY ARBITRARY - June 7, 8:00pm (virtual) - written by Marissa Alaniz, directed by Aly Homminga
THE WARREN COMMISSION SPECTACULAR - June 8, 7:30pm (virtual) - written and directed by Courtney Taylor
EMERGENCY PROTOCOL CAMOFLAUGE - June 9, 8:30pm (virtual) - written by Erin Osgood, directed by Ren Dougherty and Grace Lazos
LUCID - June 9, 9:00pm (virtual) - written by Dana Hall, directed by Kristina Melsheimer
SAVED FROM THE TITANIC - June 10, 4:30pm (City Reliquary) - written by Lauren Wimmer, directed by Daria Kent
TUMOR - June 10, 6:30pm (City Reliquary) - written by Brett Wolfe, directed by Trevor Wang
SAVING MYSELF - June 10, 8:00pm (City Reliquary) - written by Maria Arreola, directed by Meghan Guastella
A DEAD GUY IN LONDON, 1943 - June 11, 1:00pm (City Reliquary) - written and directed by Cameron Reese
PET ROCK - June 11, 3:00pm (City Reliquary) - written by Kelsey Sullivan, directed by Chazz Padilla
ON THE EDUCATION OF IMPERIAL DAUGHTERS - June 11, 4:00pm (City Reliquary) - written by Connor McKenna, directed by Grace Konstanty
Applications for the next Imaginarium Writer's Groups will be annouced via Instagram @imaginariumny. Information is also available on the company website.